×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Terry O’Neill, Celebrity Photographer of ’60s and ’70s, Dies at 81

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Legendary Celebrity Photographer, Terry O'Neill, in conversation at Box Galleries, Chelsea, London.He discusses 'Starstruck', a retrospective of some of his iconic work of celebrities including Sean Connery, The Rolling Stones and David Bowie as he celebrates his sixth decade behind the camera.In Conversation with Terry O'Neill, London, UK - 21Mar 2019
CREDIT: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock

Terry O’Neill, the British photographer known for his famous shots of celebrities in the ’60s and ’70s and his marriage to Faye Dunaway, has died after a bout with cancer. He was 81.

O’Neill’s agency told the BBC that he had prostate cancer and died at home on Saturday night after a long illness.

O’Neill was known for capturing his subjects candidly or in unconventional settings. His career began working in the photography unit for an airline in London after hoping to land a job as a steward to play music in America. In 1959, he took a chance photograph of what turned out to be the Home Secretary napping in an airport and, in selling it, found regular work as a staff photographer with The Daily Sketch.

Some of his most famous subjects include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Judy Garland, Brigitte Bardot, Sean Connery, David Bowie and Elton John, among many others. He also photographed Britain’s royal family and important politicians.

One of his most famous series was of Dunaway, his then-girlfriend, as she lounged next to a pool at the Beverly Hills Hotel the morning after winning the best actress Oscar for “Network.” The pair had a long relationship and were married from 1983-1987, with one son, Liam.

O’Neill was made an honorary fellow of the Royal Photographic Society in 2004, and received the society’s centenary medal in 2011. He was appointed CBE last month.

He is survived by his wife, Laraine Ashton, his two children from his first marriage to Vera Day, and his son with Dunaway.

More Biz

  • Legendary Celebrity Photographer, Terry O'Neill, in

    Terry O'Neill, Celebrity Photographer of '60s and '70s, Dies at 81

    Terry O’Neill, the British photographer known for his famous shots of celebrities in the ’60s and ’70s and his marriage to Faye Dunaway, has died after a bout with cancer. He was 81. O’Neill’s agency told the BBC that he had prostate cancer and died at home on Saturday night after a long illness. O’Neill [...]

  • Hollywood celebrated the individuals redefining "on-screen

    Media Access Awards Honors Individuals Increasing Representation for Disabilities

    Hollywood celebrated individuals redefining “on-screen representation for the disability community” with the Media Access Awards, in partnership with Easterseals, at the Beverly Hilton Thursday. Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the event, which featured Camryn Manheim, CJ Jones, Coby Bird and “The Peanut Butter Falcon” actors Zack Gottsagen and John Hawkes presenting awards along [...]

  • 'Roxanne' Singer Arizona Zervas Signs With

    'Roxanne' Singer Arizona Zervas Signs With Columbia

    Hotly tipped singer-songwriter Arizona Zervas, whose viral hit “Roxanne” is in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100,  has signed with Columbia, Variety has confirmed. Since the release of the track on Oct. 10, “Roxanne” has reached nearly 50 million streams on Spotify. The single topped Spotify U.S. top tracks chart for an uninterrupted [...]

  • Jax Media at Variety New Leaders

    Jax Media Accepts Variety's Creative Leadership Award at New Leaders Cocktail Party

    This year’s Variety New Leaders event, presented by City National Bank, honored innovative visionaries in entertainment. The cocktail party was hosted on a chilly Thursday night in Lower Manhattan’s Jimmy Rooftop Bar at the James Hotel. Patrick McCarthy, senior VP and head of marketing for City National Bank, kicked off the event highlighting the new [...]

  • taylor swift, scott borchetta and scooter

    Rage Against the Big Machine: What's Driving the Taylor Swift Showdown

    The latest Taylor Swift-Scooter Braun-Scott Borchetta kerfuffle involves the sort of music business minutiae that doesn’t commonly interest the general public — in fact, it’s probably safe to say that untold thousands if not millions of people are suddenly familiar with the concept of re-recording old masters. But in blasting Braun on social media and [...]

  • Redbox

    Redbox Settles Disney Suit, Agrees Not to Sell Download Codes

    Redbox has settled its litigation with Disney, agreeing not to resell codes that allow customers to download movies. Redbox has traditionally offered DVDs for rent through its distinctive kiosks. In October 2017, the company also began offering download codes at a considerable discount compared to the price on iTunes, Amazon or other services. Redbox did [...]

  • Shari Redstone: ViacomCBS 'Can Compete With

    Shari Redstone: ViacomCBS 'Can Compete With the Best of Them'

    Shari Redstone is emphatic: ViacomCBS has plenty of resources and the scale to compete in the new world order for media giants. “We absolutely have enough scale,” Redstone said Friday morning during her Q&A held as part of the Paley Center for Media’s International Council Summit in New York. “We have an incredible library. We [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad