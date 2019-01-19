Leonard Klady, Veteran Film Journalist, Dies at 67

Leonard “Len” Klady, a former Variety reporter and critic who most recently worked for Movie City News and Screen International, has died. His wife, Beverly Walker, said he had been diagnosed with cancer in November.

Klady was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and graduated from the University of Manitoba. He was a founding member of the Winnipeg Film Group and served as chief film critic of the Winnipeg Free Press in the early 1980s. During that time he began contributing to Variety from Canada.

Moving to Los Angeles, he became a full-time reporter and critic at Variety in the 1990s. Sometimes irascible but always knowledgeable, Klady covered the box office, wrote reviews and utilized his comprehensive knowledge of film on stories like the obituary of Stanley Kubrick.

During the 2000s, Klady consulted to the BBC, wrote box office and features for Screen International and covered box office for Movie City News for 18 years. He was a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association for many years, creating tributes for the group’s annual awards dinner.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Len Klady. He was a veteran critic, longtime member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and passionate advocate for films and filmmakers. Every time we go to the Farmers Market, one of his favorite L.A. spots, we'll think of him. — LA Film Critics (@LAFilmCritics) January 19, 2019

He also provided the tribute reel when Jerry Lewis was honored by the Academy of Motion Pictures in 2009.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Walker, a writer and publicist, whom he married in 1985.