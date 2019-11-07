×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hollywood Boulevard’s Superman Christopher Dennis Dies at 52

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
SUPERMAN SHOWING HIS SUPPORT FOR THE PROTESTERS ON HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARDDEMONSTRATION AGAINST WAR WITH IRAQ, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 15 FEB 2003
CREDIT: David Buchan/Shutterstock

Christopher Dennis, known for performing as Superman on Hollywood Boulevard, died Saturday in the San Fernando Valley at the age of 52. His cause of death is currently unknown.

The Super Museum, a museum dedicated to Superman history located in Metropolis, Ill., confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

“We want to take a moment to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Christopher Dennis better known as ‘Hollywood Superman.’ We’ve just received word of his passing,” the Super Museum posted on Facebook.

“We’ve known Chris for many years,” the statement continued. “Many years ago he married the love of his life here in Metropolis in front of the Superman statue. He spent time with our family and showed lots of support for our museum and the Superman Celebration.”

Dennis was inspired to become Hollywood’s Superman after being told repeatedly he resembled Christopher Reeve’s 1980s Superman, Dennis told “The Guardian” in a 2017 interview. He created his costume and assumed the role nearly 30 years ago that would lead to appearances on “The Daily Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

He was featured in the 2007 documentary “Confessions of a Superhero,” which chronicles the lives of four character performers that worked on the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard. He also appeared in the musical short “30 Seconds to Mars: City of Angels.”

Dennis endured homelessness in 2016 after his motor home was towed. When his superman suit was stolen, Dennis successfully mounted a fundraiser for another costume, allowing him to continue bringing smiles to those that walked Hollywood Boulevard.

More Biz

  • SUPERMAN SHOWING HIS SUPPORT FOR THE

    Hollywood Boulevard's Superman Christopher Dennis Dies at 52

    Christopher Dennis, known for performing as Superman on Hollywood Boulevard, died Saturday in the San Fernando Valley at the age of 52. His cause of death is currently unknown. The Super Museum, a museum dedicated to Superman history located in Metropolis, Ill., confirmed the news in a Facebook post. “We want to take a moment [...]

  • iQIYI headquarters building in Beijing

    China's iQIYI Increases Subscribers to 106 Million as Losses Deepen

    Chinese video streaming giant iQIYI saw a further leap in its subscription base, to 106 million. But the company’s latest corporate filing revealed that losses also expanded to a net $516 million over the three months between July and September. The company, which is an affiliate of Internet search and services group Baidu, said that [...]

  • Deluxe Entertainment logo

    Deluxe Entertainment Gets New CEO as It Emerges From Bankruptcy

    Deluxe Entertainment, the post-production and effects studio, has named a new CEO as the company emerges from a pre-packaged bankruptcy. Eric Cummins, who has served as the CFO since June 2018, will take over for John Wallace, who is retiring. Deluxe filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 3, citing $1.1 billion in debt. In its petition, [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Fox Corporation Sees Q1 Profit Dip, Even As Revenue Rises

    Fox Corporation said that profit in in the first quarter of its fiscal 2020 fell, even as the fees it collects from cable and satellite operators helped buoy the period. The New York owner of Fox News Channel and the Fox broadcasting network said Wednesday that net income attributable to stockholders for the quarter ended [...]

  • Bill Abbott and Happy the Dog

    Listen: Hallmark Channel's Feel-Good TV Fights for Shelf Space in Land of the Giants

    Hallmark Channel has been a defy-the-odds TV success story during the past decade, as the cabler has enjoyed ratings growth and a heightened pop culture profile for its unabashedly feel-good programming. But behind the camera, the independent cable group owned by Crown Media Family Networks has faced an increasingly uphill battle on the distribution front [...]

  • Legoland

    Merlin, CMC to Build Legoland Theme Park in Shanghai

    The U.K.’s Merlin Entertainments has joined forces with China Media Capital to build a Legoland Resort near Shanghai. The deal has the backing of Lego brand owner, Danish firm Kirkbi, and the Shanghai Jinshan government. To be located in the Jinshan District in south west Shanghai, the new park is expected to be one of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad