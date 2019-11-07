Hollywood Boulevard’s Superman Christopher Dennis Dies at 52

Christopher Dennis, known for performing as Superman on Hollywood Boulevard, died Saturday in the San Fernando Valley at the age of 52. His cause of death is currently unknown.

The Super Museum, a museum dedicated to Superman history located in Metropolis, Ill., confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

“We want to take a moment to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Christopher Dennis better known as ‘Hollywood Superman.’ We’ve just received word of his passing,” the Super Museum posted on Facebook.

“We’ve known Chris for many years,” the statement continued. “Many years ago he married the love of his life here in Metropolis in front of the Superman statue. He spent time with our family and showed lots of support for our museum and the Superman Celebration.”

Dennis was inspired to become Hollywood’s Superman after being told repeatedly he resembled Christopher Reeve’s 1980s Superman, Dennis told “The Guardian” in a 2017 interview. He created his costume and assumed the role nearly 30 years ago that would lead to appearances on “The Daily Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

He was featured in the 2007 documentary “Confessions of a Superhero,” which chronicles the lives of four character performers that worked on the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard. He also appeared in the musical short “30 Seconds to Mars: City of Angels.”

Dennis endured homelessness in 2016 after his motor home was towed. When his superman suit was stolen, Dennis successfully mounted a fundraiser for another costume, allowing him to continue bringing smiles to those that walked Hollywood Boulevard.