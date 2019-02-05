×
Zac Brown Band Signs With BMG

Zac Brown BandZac Brown Band in concert, Clarkston, Michigan, America - 14 Sep 2014
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Country-rock titans the Zac Brown Band have signed a new global licensing agreement with BMG for their yet-untitled forthcoming studio album, the company announced today. The new album is the group’s first since 2017’s “Welcome Home,” and comes as the band is preparing to kick off the second leg of their successful “Down The Rabbit Hole Live” tour in March as well as their recently announced “Owl Tour” in the summer.

The upcoming release will be marketed through BMG and BMG’s Nashville-based recordings business, BBR Music Group, through its Wheelhouse Records imprint. According to the announcement, the group’s four studio albums, two live albums, EP and greatest hits collection have sold more than 9 million copies and earned the group three Grammy awards and multiple country-music honors.

After several years, with Atlantic, the band has switched labels several times in the past few years, releasing its 2015 album “Jekyll + Hyde” on John Varvatos’ imprint through Republic before returning to the Atlantic fold (via Southern Ground-Elektra) for “Welcome Home,” and now moves over to BMG.

“We’ve always approached our work and music in our own way, only doing what feels right for us,” said Zac Brown. “We’re excited to have BMG as a new partner, they understand our vision and sound and will help shape this next chapter in a way that’s uniquely ours.”

Thomas Scherer, EVP, Repertoire & Marketing, Los Angeles, said, “The entire team is thrilled Zac Brown Band has chosen BMG as their new home and we welcome them to our family. We look forward to working together, as both our BMG recorded music and Wheelhouse Records teams deliver this exceptional release to his eagerly awaiting fans around the world.”

