×

Yusef Salaam Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Honoree Yusef Salaam poses at the ACLU SoCal's 25th Annual Luncheon at the JW Marriott at LA Live, in Los AngelesACLU SoCal's 25th Annual Luncheon - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutt

Yusef Salaam, one of the men who was exonerated after being wrongfully convicted in the 1989 Central Park jogger case, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas of business worldwide.

The story of Salaam and the four other men — then boys — who were wrongfully convicted was recently told in Netflix’s miniseries “When They See Us,” written and directed by Ava DuVernay.

Salaam, Kevin Richardson, Antron Mccray, Raymond Santana Jr. and Korey Wise’s convictions were vacated in 2002 after they each spent between seven and 13 years behind bars. The convictions were overturned after a serial rapist confessed to the crime. Salaam was just 15 years old when his life was upended and changed forever.

Since his release, Salaam has become a father, poet, activist, and inspirational speaker. He has committed himself to advocate and educate people on the issues of mass incarceration, police brutality and misconduct, false confessions, press ethics and bias, race and law, and the disparities in America’s criminal justice system, especially for young men of color.

Related

He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate and received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 from President Barack Obama and was later appointed to the board of the Innocence Project in 2018.

When They See Us” has generated waves since its May 31 release. The prosecutor for the Central Park jogger case, Linda Fairstein — who’s portrayed by Felicity Huffman in the series — has faced repercussions for her mishandling of the case decades later, including being dropped by her longtime book publisher. She has also resigned from the board of her alma mater Vassar College and the board of Safe Horizon, a nonprofit victim assistance organization.

All five men were honored with the ACLU’s Roger Baldwin Courage award earlier in June, where actor Joshua Jackson, who played Mccray’s attorney, talked about how the series has played an important part in “redressing the media narratives and how these boys — and men now — were done wrong in the narratives that were told that around them.”

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Biz

  • Honoree Yusef Salaam poses at the

    Yusef Salaam Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Yusef Salaam, one of the men who was exonerated after being wrongfully convicted in the 1989 Central Park jogger case, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas of business worldwide. The story of Salaam and the four other men — then boys — who were wrongfully convicted was recently told in Netflix’s miniseries [...]

  • Kim Kardashian West Kimono

    Kim Kardashian West's 'Kimono' Shapewear Sparks Backlash

    West announced yesterday that she was launching a line of form-fitting shapewear in nine different skin tones and a range of sizes. But the name of the reality star’s latest business venture — “Kimono” — is already wrapped up in controversy.Kimonos are Japanese robes traditionally worn at formal affairs, prompting some to accuse the businesswoman [...]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Discovery Faces Backlash From Unscripted Producers After Shift in Series Payment Process

    Discovery Inc. is facing a backlash from the unscripted production community following a shift in the cable giant’s protocol for paying for programming. During the past year, Discovery has implemented a new system that calls for the company to pay producers for shows after all episodes and related material for a given season have been [...]

  • Wendy Goldstein Named Republic Records President,

    Republic Records Names Wendy Goldstein President of West Coast Creative

    Republic Records advances Wendy Goldstein to President of West Coast Creative, label co-founders and chief executives Monte and Avery Lipman announced today. Goldstein has overseen the company’s Santa Monica office since 2017 as EVP of Republic Records. Over the past year, she headed up the label’s efforts for Ariana Grande’s  back-to-back No. 1 debuts for the singer’s “Sweetener” and “Thank U, Next” albums, and [...]

  • The Traitor

    MMC Studios, One of Germany's Biggest Production Facilities, Changes Hands

    Germany’s MMC Studios, which has hosted such recent international productions as Joseph Gordon-Levitt thriller “7500” and Marco Bellocchio’s Cannes competition film “The Traitor,” is changing hands. Frankfurt-based investment company Novum Capital has acquired the facility in Cologne, one of Germany’s biggest film and TV studios, from Luxembourg private equity fund Lenbach Equity Opportunities I. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad