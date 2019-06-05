×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: How Mass Appeal Plans to Build on ‘Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men’ Momentum

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Bittenbender'Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men' premiere, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 25 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Mass Appeal is a hip-hop, culture-focused brand that was born in the 1990s as a New York-based fanzine-style magazine, but CEO Peter Bittenbender is adapting for the future.

As choppy waters continue to batter the similarly situated Vice Media and other digital content endeavors in recent months, Bittenbender is looking toward diversification as a solution for today’s unstable digital environment.

Mass Appeal is riding the momentum at present from the success of its Showtime documentary series “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men,” which exemplifies the company’s ability to produce high-end content all while handling marketing and branded content initiatives. Bittenbender details the company’s operations and strategy on the latest episode of “Strictly Business,” Variety‘s weekly podcasting featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment.

“We look at Mass Appeal as like an engine that creatives can plug into,” Bittenbender says. “Whether you’re a music artist, filmmaker, journalist, graphic designer — we are a place where you can come in, and we can help you realize your dreams.”

Mass Appeal had been dormant for some time when Bittenbender teamed with rapper Nas and director Sacha Jenkins to relaunch the brand in 2013. Now the company operates a music label in partnership with Universal Music. It also has a film and TV production arm, a brand consulting business and a creative advertising arm, the latter of which is a reliable “cash cow” for the company with clients that include Google. There’s also a ventures arm that is working on everything from a cannabis-related opportunity to content geared toward children of hip-hop generation parents.

Mass Appeal had put energy and resources into drawing visitors to a dedicated digital content hub. But Bittenbender switched gears to focusing on producing high-end fare for established buyers, a la the Showtime partnership on “Of Mics and Men.”

“We got out of that business at the right time to focus on what Mass Appeal is really great at — premium storytelling,” Bittenbender says.

Strictly Business” is Variety’s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. A new episode debuts each Tuesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, and SoundCloud.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Biz

  • Peter Bittenbender'Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and

    Listen: How Mass Appeal Plans to Build on 'Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men' Momentum

    Mass Appeal is a hip-hop, culture-focused brand that was born in the 1990s as a New York-based fanzine-style magazine, but CEO Peter Bittenbender is adapting for the future. As choppy waters continue to batter the similarly situated Vice Media and other digital content endeavors in recent months, Bittenbender is looking toward diversification as a solution [...]

  • Fox Layoffs

    Fox Scores Big Win in Netflix Poaching Suit

    A judge on Wednesday handed a major win to Fox in its long-running poaching suit against its rival Netflix. Fox sued Netflix in 2016, after two employees left to join the streaming giant. Fox alleged that Netflix had interfered with its contracts with Tara Flynn and Marcos Waltenberg, both of whom left Fox before their [...]

  • Professional Bull Riders

    Breaking Down Endeavor's Financials Ahead of IPO

    Variety’s analysis of Endeavor’s financial health shows serious weaknesses that are laid bare in the prospectus it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 23 for its upcoming IPO. The numbers demonstrate that Endeavor, which has grown rapidly through acquisitions over the past six years, did not turn a profit in 2016 and [...]

  • Patrick Whitesell and Ari Emanuel WME

    High Debt and Big Losses: How Will Wall Street React to Endeavor's Risky IPO Plan?

    For years, Ari Emanuel has been engineering WME to expand beyond its talent-agency roots into the big leagues of global entertainment, sports, distribution and marketing. WME parent Endeavor’s IPO marks the first time in 40 years that a Hollywood talent agency has opened its books to Wall Street, a move that’s fraught with complications. Case [...]

  • Midem Conference Kicks off Today: Sylvia

    Midem Conference Kicks off Today: Sylvia Rhone, Troy Carter and More

    As frightening as the world has become in the past three years, it’s also loaded with opportunity — commercial and otherwise — for a music industry rejuvenated by streaming but also ripe for change. The 50-plus-year-old annual Midem conference in Cannes has shrunk a bit as a horde of competitors has emerged, but it remains [...]

  • Kevin Spacey Trial

    Kevin Spacey Could Face Sexual Assault Trial in October

    A Nantucket judge said on Monday that Kevin Spacey will go on trial on a sexual assault charge no sooner than October. Spacey’s attorney, Alan Jackson, was hoping for a speedier trial, saying he would be ready to take the case to a jury in August. But Judge Thomas Barrett said that would be impossible, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad