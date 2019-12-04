×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: How One Talent Agency Is Surviving the Writers Guild Standoff

By
Andrew Wallenstein

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adam Bold Abrams Artists Agency Strictly Business Podcast
CREDIT: Variety

When Abrams Artists Agency signed the Writers Guild’s Code of Conduct last month, it was an acknowledgement that the impasse between the WGA and talent agency had gone far enough for Adam Bold.

Abrams’ chairman decided his agency needed to resume representing WGA members after the code was revised to deal with some concerns he had about issues including data privacy. But he was also persuaded to turn the page because the pending legal battle between the agencies and the guild meant no resolution was coming anytime soon.

“I don’t think the two can sit down and actually work out a compromise,” said Bold on the latest episode of the Variety podcast Strictly Business. “I think they will end up with that at some point, but it’s gotten to the point where it’s going to take them a while. In the meantime, we just want to get people back to work.”

Listen to the podcast here:

The Abrams chairman shared his perspective on the ongoing standoff, including his observation that there’s nothing intrinsically wrong with the practice of packaging, which his agency doesn’t currently engage in regardless. What Bold believes has gone wrong with the packaging is clients not having any visibility into who the agencies are packaging.

“Because of that lack of transparency, clients go, ‘Hmmm, am I part of this project because it’s good for me or because it’s good for my agency?” said Bold. “That’s why it’s become so bad.”

Bold is just over a year into the top job at Abrams after he was brought in as a principal when founder Harry Abrams sold the mid-sized agency. A serial entrepreneur who has bought, sold and built many business across a wide range of industries, he discusses what drew him to taking ownership stake in a talent agency he has big plans for taking to the next level.

“I saw a lot of opportunity in this industry because I really saw the need for an old-school specialty-style agency that is a really fierce advocate for its clients, that thought in a way that is as much as it is a technology company as it is an agency company,” said Bold.

Strictly Business” is Variety’s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. Past episodes include conversations with Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Dana Walden, co-head of 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Television Group. A new episode debuts each Wednesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, and SoundCloud.

More Biz

  • Adam Bold Abrams Artists Agency Strictly

    Listen: How One Talent Agency Is Surviving the Writers Guild Standoff

    When Abrams Artists Agency signed the Writers Guild’s Code of Conduct last month, it was an acknowledgement that the impasse between the WGA and talent agency had gone far enough for Adam Bold. Abrams’ chairman decided his agency needed to resume representing WGA members after the code was revised to deal with some concerns he [...]

  • Frank Biondi Jr Remembered

    Remembering Frank Biondi Jr., the Exec Who Was Viacom's 'Secret Weapon'

    Frank Biondi Jr. was never a flashy CEO. He rarely stood in the spotlight at the media companies he led. But Biondi, who died Nov. 25 at age 74, was a hugely influential figure for a generation of executives who worked for him at HBO, Columbia Pictures Television, Viacom and Universal Studios. Friends and colleagues [...]

  • Jay Z

    Jay-Z Returns Catalog to Spotify on His 50th Birthday

    Jay-Z rarely does anything without a flourish, and apparently as a 50 th birthday present to himself, the billionaire has returned his catalog to Spotify after an absence of nearly three years. Back in April of 2017, Jay, who is the primary owner of the competing Tidal platform, pulled most of his catalog from the [...]

  • Merlion, a mythical creature spitting water,

    Singapore Unveils $15 Million Start to Become Regional Funding Hub

    The Singapore government is to allocate $14.7 million (S$20 million) to launch itself as a major funding center for the entertainment industry. The announcement was made on Wednesday by S Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information, at the opening ceremony of the Asia Television Forum. The money will be used as seed capital that sits [...]

  • Shore Fire Media Acquired by Dolphin

    Top Music PR Firm Shore Fire Media Acquired by Dolphin Entertainment

    Dolphin Entertainment today announced a major expansion of its entertainment-marketing capabilities through its acquisition of long-running music and entertainment industry PR firm Shore Fire Media. There, it joins 42West, The Door and Viewpoint Creative in the company’s entertainment publicity and marketing group. Founded by Marilyn Laverty, Shore Fire is a wide-ranging firm that represents artists [...]

  • HBO Max User Interface

    HBO Max Is 'The Key Aspect' of AT&T's Video Strategy, CFO Says

    AT&T’s multibillion-dollar bet on HBO Max, set to debut next spring, will anchor the telco’s video-entertainment strategy in 2020 and beyond, according to chief financial officer John Stephens. HBO Max is “the key aspect of the video strategy going forward,” said Stephens, speaking at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas Tuesday. “This is a [...]

  • MARISA_BIANCO-26 / © Andrew Zaeh |

    Republic Records Promotes Marisa Bianco to Senior VP

    Republic Records has promoted Marisa Bianco to senior vice president of media, the company’s EVP of Media & Artist Relations Joseph Carozza announced today. Since joining Republic Records in 2014, Bianco has spearheaded a media campaign for Jonas Brothers’ No. 1 comeback album, “Happiness Begins” and played a key role in Julia Michaels’ transition from behind-the-scenes songwriter to a solo artist and Grammy Award [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad