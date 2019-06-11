×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Divisions in Writers Guild Stir as the Battle With Agents Drags on

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bryan Lourd WGA
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Writers Guild of America has flexed its considerable muscle in mounting the campaign to ban talent agencies from collecting packaging fees and expanding corporately into the production-distribution arena.

But in doing so, the WGA has exacerbated long-simmering tensions among its members that could handicap future efforts to rally the scribe tribe around guild priorities, such as next year’s master TV and film contract renegotiation with the major studios.

The guild’s fire-your-agents mandate that came down on April 12, after talks between the WGA and the Assn. of Talent Agents broke off, has heightened the divide between screenwriters and TV writers, and it has put a klieg light on the growing income gap among its members. Like SAG-AFTRA and DGA, the WGA has the challenge of managing a union in which the top echelon of its roughly 15,000 members (across the WGA West and the WGA East) pull in upwards of seven figures a year, while a much larger percentage on the lower end may not work as a writer at all in any given year.

Related

One of the biggest gripes among writers has been that the break between WGA members and agents threatens to disproportionately hurt members who are not among the WGA’s top earners. Prominent showrunners and screenwriters threw their support behind the agency reform campaign. But as the standoff heads into its third month, there is anger that some of the most vocal supporters of the guild’s campaign have been those who enjoy the guaranteed income of an overall deal with a studio or production agency. That means they are far less reliant on the help of an agent to find work because they are already under exclusive contract.

The intense focus on the granular details of how writers — and their agencies — get paid has also raised a philosophical question about whether showrunners qualify as management or labor, and whether they belong in the WGA at all. Showrunners are managers in the sense that they have the power to hire and fire and set the salaries for the other writers who work for them. But the anger aroused in recent weeks has spurred talk of an effort to sort out this conundrum with the National Labor Relations Board or in the courts.

The talent agencies zeroed in on the haves-and-have-nots factor in positioning their latest offer to the guild as a benefit for “working writers,” which is code for mid- and lower-level scribes. The ATA proposes to share 2% of agency packaging-fee income on profitable series with writers on those shows who would not otherwise receive any backend windfall.

Many writers who primarily work in film have been angered by the feeling that top TV scribes do not pay their fair share when it comes to WGA dues, which amount to 1.5% of a member’s income from writing.

For showrunners and other top TV writers, those dues are calculated based on their WGA scale earnings rather than their total compensation for working on a show. That’s because earnings beyond the WGA scale fees that are laid out in the guild’s Minimum Basic Agreement are typically classified as payment for the producing aspects of work on a series.

Screenwriters, on the other hand, rarely have an opportunity to isolate their writing earnings from their producing ones. They typically pay dues on the full amount, beyond WGA scale, because the work is defined entirely as writing. The gap is made clear by the numbers in the annual earnings breakdown reported by the WGA West.

In 2017, the most recent data available, the WGA West reported 4,670 members who worked for TV and digital platforms and delivered total earnings from writing of $976.3 million. By comparison, 1,940 writers working in film delivered $420.9 million in writing earnings in 2017. The fact that screenwriters delivered nearly half of the earnings of the TV side — even though far fewer screenwriters worked compared with TV writers — is a festering source of resentment at a time when top showrunners writers are making headlines by commanding eye-popping nine-figure overall deals.

This hornet’s nest of frustrations and conflicting priorities has been stirred up by the WGA’s aggressive campaign to cast agents as lazy, greedy and corrupt. These irritants will not be easily soothed even if the agency standoff eases in the near future.

By multiple accounts, CAA co-chairman Bryan Lourd delivered opening remarks worthy of Tom Hanks in the third act of a courtroom drama on June 7 when the
WGA and the ATA met for their first negotiating session since April 11. Speaking on behalf of ATA members, Lourd emphasized that the biggest threat to writer income over the long haul lies with the seismic shifts underway among the handful of media giants that dominate employment for Hollywood writers.

“The unspoken strategy of these multinational content and distribution companies is to drive prices down and wipe out ownership for writers and creators,” Lourd said. “This is happening in real time as we’ve sat here in limbo for these last two months, fighting with each other as opposed to cooperating with each other to face this real challenge.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Film

  • Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly Warner

    WarnerMedia Faces Big Executive Decisions as It Attempts to Woo J.J. Abrams

    Talk about an odd couple. Former rivals Kevin Reilly and Bob Greenblatt — having now joined forces at AT&T’s WarnerMedia — have begun pitching Hollywood as a united front on the company’s still unnamed, yet-to-be-launched subscription streaming service. It’s a strange alliance, given that the executives were often locked in heated standoffs, back when Greenblatt [...]

  • From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer

    'Frozen 2' Trailer Explores Elsa's Magical Past

    Are Elsa’s powers enough to save her kingdom? That’s a question “Frozen 2” will attempt to answer as the Snow Queen (Idina Menzel) ventures beyond Arendelle to embark on a dangerous journey with her sister Anna (Kristen Bell), a friendly snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) and an iceman named Kristoff (Jonathan Groff). Disney released a new [...]

  • Francis Ford Coppola

    Francis Ford Coppola to Receive Honorary Lumiere Award

    Francis Ford Coppola will receive the honorary Lumiere Award at the upcoming Lumiere festival which celebrates heritage movies and film masters every year in Lyon, France. Previous recipients of the Lumiere Award include Jane Fonda, Wong Kar-Wai, Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar, Clint Eastwood and Quentin Tarantino. The festival will take place Oct. 12-20 in Lyon. [...]

  • sir-terry-pratchett-in-london

    Terry Pratchett's 'The Amazing Maurice' to Be Turned Into Animated Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Terry Pratchett’s “The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents” is set to become the first of the much-loved author’s books to be adapted as an animated movie. The Discworld novel, the 28th in the series and the first for children, has been optioned by Germany-based Ulysses Filmproduktion, which will make the film alongside Ireland’s Cantilever [...]

  • Bob Dylan Madison Square Garden 1975

    Martin Scorsese, Musicians Talk Bob Dylan at 'Rolling Thunder Revue' Film Premiere

    Bob Dylan doesn’t provide Martin Scorsese with any easy answers regarding his unorthodox 1975 tour of the Northeast and Canada billed as the Rolling Thunder Revue. “I don’t remember any of it,” Dylan says, decades later, in “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese,” the director’s new documentary on the tour. “What [...]

  • Panel-Emile-Awards

    Emiles Announce 2019 Location, Year-Round Ambitions, New Award at Annecy

    ANNECY, France — As rain dumped down from sky over the Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival, the European Animation Awards (EAA) Association held a press conference on Monday to announce details of this year’s third edition. The annual celebration of European animation, more popularly known as the Emiles, will return to Lille for its third, [...]

  • Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore appear

    Julianne Moore, Patricia Clarkson to Be Feted at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

    The Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, the leading movie event in Central and Eastern Europe, will honor Julianne Moore and Patricia Clarkson at its 54th edition. The actresses will receive the fest’s Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema. Moore, who won an Oscar for “Still Alice” and was Oscar-nominated for four other [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad