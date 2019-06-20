Writers Guild Rejects ATA Offer, Seeks Individual Talks With 9 Top Agencies

The Writers Guild of America has called off negotiations with the Association of Talent Agents in favor of pursuing individual talks with nine top agencies as it enforces a total ban on packaging fees and affiliated production for agents representing guild members.

WGA West president David Goodman announced the guild’s decision to reject the ATA’s most recent revenue-sharing offer in a 16-minute video posted late Wednesday on the WGA West website. Goodman said the offer made June 7 by the ATA in the sides’ first meeting in two months did not solve the guild’s fundamental objection to what it sees as a conflict of interest in agencies receiving packaging fees from production entities.

“Revenue-sharing does nothing to incentivize your agency to get you a penny more in salary,” Goodman said in the video. “It does nothing to address the real problem.”

Goodman said the guild has decided to end talks with the ATA and approach nine agencies that represent significant number of writers for one-on-one talks with nine firms: WME, CAA, UTA, ICM Partners, Paradigm, Gersh, APA, Rothman Brecher and Kaplan Stahler.

More to come