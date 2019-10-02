×

Fox Safety Errors Contributed to Fatal ‘Deadpool’ Crash, Report Finds

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
S.J. Harris Deadpool 2
CREDIT: Courtesy of Porsche Taylor

Twentieth Century Fox committed several safety errors that contributed to the fatal motorcycle crash on the set of “Deadpool 2,” according to a British Columbia workplace safety investigation.

Joi Harris, a stunt rider, was killed on Aug. 14, 2017, when she lost control of her motorcycle and crashed into the side of a building in downtown Vancouver.

Investigators from WorkSafe B.C. allege that the studio made a long list of errors, including failing to assess the risks of the stunt, failing to allow her to wear a helmet, and failing to set up barriers that would have kept her motorcycle inside the film set.

The agency said it is now considering what penalty should be assessed.

In a statement, a Fox spokesperson took issue with the report, and said that the studio had stepped up its safety measures in the wake of Harris’ death.

“Safety is our top priority, and while we respectfully disagree with some of the report’s findings, Fox thoroughly reviewed its stunt safety protocols immediately following the tragic accident and has revised and implemented enhanced safety procedures and enforcement,” the spokesperson said.

Michael Buckley, an attorney representing Harris’ family, confirmed in April that the family had settled all claims against the studio. “The folks at 21st Century Fox were very professional and responsible in the manner in which they addressed our client’s claim,” Buckley said at the time.

Harris had experience as a motorcycle track racer, but had not done film stunts before. The accident report alleges that Fox failed to give her a new worker orientation, which would have covered safety measures such as wearing a helmet.

According to the report, several other stunt performers saw Harris’ “stabbing” or “grabbing” at the motorcycles brakes during rehearsals, causing the bike to skid unsafely. An additional ramp was added to give her more room to brake safely, before the fatal stunt occurred.

The report cites a regulation that mandated that riders wear helmets. Following the crash, all stunt performers wore helmets during motorcycle shots.

More Biz

  • S.J. Harris Deadpool 2

    Fox Safety Errors Contributed to Fatal 'Deadpool' Crash, Report Finds

    Twentieth Century Fox committed several safety errors that contributed to the fatal motorcycle crash on the set of “Deadpool 2,” according to a British Columbia workplace safety investigation. Joi Harris, a stunt rider, was killed on Aug. 14, 2017, when she lost control of her motorcycle and crashed into the side of a building in [...]

  • Nancy Lesser HBO

    Veteran HBO PR Chief Nancy Lesser to Leave After 35 Years

    Nancy Lesser, HBO’s long-serving head of entertainment PR and talent relations, is leaving the TV powerhouse that she helped build as the steward of campaigns for “The Sopranos,” “Game of Thrones,” “Angels in America” and many other indelible programs. For industryites, Lesser has become synonymous with HBO, given her wide-ranging role at the company. Lesser [...]

  • Kids Say the Darndest Things BTS

    Former LMNO Chief Rebounds With 'Kids Say the Darndest Things'

    Producer Eric Schotz was getting a haircut on the morning of June 30, 2016, when his life changed. Schotz was sitting in the barber’s chair when he got an urgent call from his son Andrew, who works at LMNO, the independent production company that Schotz headed for nearly 30 years. The FBI had arrived at the [...]

  • ‘Catastrophe’ Producer Avalon Hires Laura Kennedy

    ‘Catastrophe’ Producer Avalon Hires Laura Kennedy as CEO

    Laura Kennedy has joined Avalon Group, the management, events, and production business that makes shows including “Catastrophe” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.” Kennedy will be CEO and on the board at Avalon. She started this week and will work out of the U.K.- and U.S.-based firm’s L.A. base. With Kennedy on board, company [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Beyonce’s Father, Mathew Knowles, Reveals Battle With Breast Cancer

    Mathew Knowles, father and former manager of Beyonce and Solange, revealed that he was recently diagnosed with breast cancer in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that aired Wednesday. He underwent treatment over the summer. Knowles, 67, told host Michael Strahan, “I’m doing really good, Michael. I had my surgery the last week of [...]

  • My People My Country Chinese Film

    Patriotic Films Squeeze Out Hollywood Fare as China Celebrates National Holiday

    A parade of patriotic films is set to march into Chinese cineplexes this month, crowding out Hollywood fare in a display of how firmly the entertainment industry remains under the control of the government. China may be the world’s second-biggest movie market after the U.S., but as far as its Communist rulers are concerned, politics [...]

  • Georgia Secretary of State and Republican

    Georgia's 'Heartbeat' Abortion Bill Blocked by Federal Judge

    A federal judge has granted an injunction blocking Georgia’s “fetal heartbeat” law, which bans abortion at six weeks’ gestation. Judge Steve C. Jones sided with the plaintiffs, including Planned Parenthood and several women’s health clinics, finding that the law violated the Supreme Court’s precedents in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. “This Court, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad