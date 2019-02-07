Woody Allen Files $68 Million Suit Against Amazon for Film Deal Breach

Woody Allen filed a $68 million suit against Amazon Studios Thursday, alleging that the streamer has backed out of a multi-picture film deal due to “a 25-year old, baseless allegation.”
Allen alleges that Amazon has refused to release “A Rainy Day in New York,” though it has been complete for more than six months. The suit also states that Amazon has given only vague reasons for dropping the film, and for reneging on promises to produce three other films.
The suit seeks $68 million in minimum guarantee payments arising from the four films, in addition to damages and attorneys fees. The suit was filed in the Southern District of New York.
More to come….
