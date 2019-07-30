×

Miley Cyrus Pulls Out of Woodstock 50

By and

It’s been a tough 24 hours for Woodstock 50: Headliner Miley Cyrus has pulled out of the festival, a source close to the situation tells Variety, joining the Raconteurs, the Lumineers and original Woodstock 1969 performers John Sebastian and Country Joe McDonald, all of whom since last night have said publicly that they’re not performing. Earlier, headliners Jay-Z and the Dead & Co., as well as John Fogerty, confirmed that they will not be performing.

While the status of Imagine Dragons and the Killers — the last two headline-level acts not to pull out — was unclear at the time of publication, the festival is not listed in the upcoming tour dates on either act’s website.

Regardless, sources tell Variety that the festival is moving ahead as a one-day event, and that so far four or five acts, including the Zombies, have agreed to perform. A source also said that a broadcast partner has been contacted and asked to budget out a single day’s performance.

Related

Contacted by Variety, a rep for the festival had no comment.

The festival remains scheduled to take place at the Meriweather Post Pavilion outside Baltimore the weekend of Aug. 16-18, although this revised plan probably means the concert would take place on either the Friday (for which the venue’s capacity is 20,000) or the Sunday (for which is it 32,000), because the Smashing Pumpkins are scheduled to perform their own show at the venue on the 17th.

One group that has kept the faith all along has been the Zombies — the only group so far to confirm to Variety that they’re still on board.

“I’ve always believed it would happen, which might sound kooky, but we’re at a messed-up moment in time right now and the spirit of Woodstock is something that we need,” comanager Cindy da Silva tells Variety. “And also, the tenacity of that team has been incredible.

“If this was any other festival I’d say ‘Give it up already,’” she continues, “but maybe the way it’s happening is right: It shouldn’t be for profit, it should be about peace and love and music and charity and people coming together. If it turns out the way it looks like it should, I do believe it’ll be a powerful event that could be a moment of change. Maybe there’s a reason it hasn’t gone away yet.”

Da Silva said one of the charities in line to benefit from the festival, if it happens, is the voter-registration organization Head Count.

While some reports have said that the festival will be “free,” like everything else involved with Woodstock 50, the details are maddeningly vague: The “free” moniker seems loosely tied to the concept of a benefit concert, though it’s unclear which charities may partner with the fest or whether attendees would simply be “encouraged to donate.”

Woodstock 50 lost its original site in Watkins Glen, New York and a second alternative in Vernon, New York due to permit issues, and has a tentative hold on Merriweather Post. Seth Hurwitz, of Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club and I.M.P. Concerts, who operates Merriweather, has been tasked with putting on the show, “if it’s real,” he told Pollstar.

 

More Music

  • Maren Morris CMA Fest, Nashville, USA

    Maren Morris Is First Woman to Top Country Radio Chart in 17 Months

    Time flies when female artists aren’t catching much of a break. Maren Morris has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart with the title song from her second album, “Girl” — and she’s the first woman to do so since Kelsea Ballerina topped that chart with “Legends” in February 2018. “It was a risk,” [...]

  • Jordyn WoodsJordyn Woods out and about,

    Jordyn Woods Enjoys the Spoils of Rick Ross Going 'Big Tyme' in New Video (Watch)

    Model and social media influencer Jordyn Woods celebrates decadent living alongside Rick Ross, DJ Khaled and Swizz Beatz in a music video for “Big Tyme” that was released today. The video follows the trio as they live it up in swanky clubs and cruise around in expensive cars and yachts. Woods mostly hangs by Ross’ [...]

  • John Franck Named Executive VP of

    John Franck Named Executive VP of Commercial & Marketing For ADA

    Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA), the independent distribution division of Warner Music Group, today announced the appointment of John Franck to EVP, Commercial & Marketing. In this newly created role, Franck will have oversight of ADA’s global commercial relationships, digital marketing, and digital sales & strategy. He will report to Eliah Seton, President of Independent Music & Creator [...]

  • Mike Biggane Joins Universal as Executive

    Mike Biggane Joins Universal as Executive VP of Music Strategies and Tactics

    As expected, Universal Music Group announced today that Mike Biggane is joining the company, effective September 13, as Executive Vice President of Music Strategies and Tactics. According to the announcement, this is a newly created role that will work across UMG’s labels and territories as an accelerator for artists’ careers and to maximize the opportunities [...]

  • Angel OlsenAngel Olsen in concert at

    Angel Olsen Drops Dark New Song, ‘All Mirrors’

    Indie luminary Angel Olsen, recently featured on Mark Ronson’s “Late Night Feelings” album, will drop her fourth full-length album “All Mirrors,” on Oct. 4. An extensive North American tour will follow The album represents a directional change from her previous work, veering between quiet moments and “huge string arrangements and bellowing synth swells,” according to [...]

  • OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

    L7 to PledgeMusic: See You in Court

    Veteran rock band L7 is one of the thousands of musicians left financially stranded by PledgeMusic, the direct-to-fan marketplace that filed for the British equivalent of bankruptcy earlier this year — and today the band issued a statement about PledgeMusic and the status of “Scatter the Rats,” the album that was left in the lurch [...]

  • Asap Rocky1 Oak : Gotha Takeover

    A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charges in Sweden

    A$AP Rocky, who has been charged with assault in Sweden following a confrontation in Stockholm on June 30, entered a plea of not guilty at the start of his trial Tuesday. The American rapper, who maintains that he was acting in self-defense when he punched a man on the street, has been in custody in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad