‘Wonder Park’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

CREDIT: Paramount Pictures

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in row with “Wonder Park.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.14 million through Sunday for 1,232 national ad airings on 29 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 25 through Mar. 3. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount Pictures prioritized spend across networks including Nick, ABC and NBC, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Loud House” and “PAW Patrol.”

Just behind “Wonder Park” in second place: Lionsgate’s “A Madea Family Funeral,” which saw 1,270 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.75 million.

TV ad placements for Marvel’s “Captain Marvel” (EMV: $5.41 million), Universal Pictures’ “Us” ($4.68 million) and Focus Features’ “Captive State” ($2.74 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Us” has the best iSpot Attention Index (139) in the ranking, getting 39% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.14M – Wonder Park

Impressions: 339,934,969
Attention Score: 93.96
Attention Index: 119
National Airings: 1,232
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: Nick, ABC
Creative Versions: 30
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.6M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 07/20/18

$5.75M – A Madea Family Funeral

Impressions: 427,399,879
Attention Score: 88.72
Attention Index: 66
National Airings: 1,270
Networks: 36
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.34M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 02/03/19

$5.41M – Captain Marvel

Impressions: 352,687,000
Attention Score: 88.36
Attention Index: 64
National Airings: 923
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 65
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $29.32M
Studio: Marvel
Started Airing: 09/18/18

$4.68M – Us

Impressions: 219,257,820
Attention Score: 95.44
Attention Index: 139
National Airings: 543
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 12
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.46M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/25/18

$2.74M – Captive State

Impressions: 132,483,890
Attention Score: 93.52
Attention Index: 113
National Airings: 546
Networks: 17
Most Spend On: USA Network, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 6
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $2.8M
Studio: Focus Features
Started Airing: 02/25/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 02/25/2019 and 03/03/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

