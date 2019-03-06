‘Wonder Park’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in row with “Wonder Park.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.14 million through Sunday for 1,232 national ad airings on 29 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 25 through Mar. 3. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount Pictures prioritized spend across networks including Nick, ABC and NBC, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Loud House” and “PAW Patrol.”

Just behind “Wonder Park” in second place: Lionsgate’s “A Madea Family Funeral,” which saw 1,270 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.75 million.

TV ad placements for Marvel’s “Captain Marvel” (EMV: $5.41 million), Universal Pictures’ “Us” ($4.68 million) and Focus Features’ “Captive State” ($2.74 million) round out the chart.

Related 'Captain Marvel' Composer on Being the First Woman to Score Major Marvel Movie 'Captain Marvel' Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

Notably, “Us” has the best iSpot Attention Index (139) in the ranking, getting 39% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).