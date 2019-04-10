×

Wiz Khalifa Docuseries to Launch on Apple Music, Watch Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Veteran rapper Wiz Khalifa will launch a docuseries, “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam,” April 17 on Apple Music, he announced Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the series “will go into the most intimate aspects of Wiz’s life,” containing archival footage from throughout his decade-plus-long career. The series will feature interviews with his family and his closest friends. “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam” debuts on April 17 — between the rapper’s performances at both Coachella weekends — with all five episodes available worldwide on Apple Music.

The trailer takes a different approach to that of most music documentaries, showing footage of a teen Wiz at an in-store meet-and-greet attended by one person, and rapping for a handful of people at a basketball court. His mother and longtime associates talk about his early drive and dedication, even when he was performing for hardly anyone — and of course the trailer ends with him rapping the same song later in his career for thousands of people.

The project was produced by SMAC Entertainment, Taylor Gang, Dirty Robber, and Atlantic Records. Producer Gotham Chopra and production company Dirty Robber were recently nominated for several Sports Emmy Awards and NAACP Image Awards for their work on “Shut Up and Dribble” including an NAACP nomination for “Outstanding Documentary.” They were also nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for “Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary” for their work on “Tom vs Time.”

“Taylor Gang has been with me since the start, so I wanted to make something to show just how far we’ve come,” Wiz says, speaking to his fanbase and creative crew featured throughout the series.

Executive producer Michael Strahan said of the project, “Wiz and I both share a passion for family, friendship and hard work, and that’s exactly what you’ll see from him in this series. We’re excited to team up with Apple Music and give the world an intimate look into the rise of an entertainment icon.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relive Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More Digital

  • Wiz Khalifa Docuseries to Launch on

    Wiz Khalifa Docuseries to Launch on Apple Music, Watch Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran rapper Wiz Khalifa will launch a docuseries, “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam,” April 17 on Apple Music, he announced Wednesday. According to the announcement, the series “will go into the most intimate aspects of Wiz’s life,” containing archival footage from throughout his decade-plus-long career. The series will feature interviews with his family and his [...]

  • Top Gear America BBC

    'Top Gear' Finds New U.S. Home at Discovery's MotorTrend

    “Top Gear” will rev anew in the United States. The fan-favorite series for driving enthusiasts will find a new home at MotorTrend Group, the Discovery-owned unit that caters to automotive enthusiasts. MotorTrend and BBC Studios have struck a new multi-year deal that calls for the two parties to produce a new U.S. format of “Top [...]

  • Hulu - Awesomeness - t@gged_S3

    Viacom Prepares for Content Arms Race: ‘We’re Looking Beyond Our Own Networks’

    Several of Hollywood’s major players are expected to take content off the market to prop up their expected direct-to-consumer offerings, but Viacom’s message for international content buyers is that its shop will remain open. “Whilst our competitors prioritize their own platforms, Viacom is moving in a different direction,” David Lynn, chief of Viacom International Media [...]

  • Missing Link

    ‘Missing Link’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Annapurna Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Missing Link.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $7.28 million through Sunday for 1,743 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend [...]

  • Angry Americans with Paul Rieckhoff

    Veteran Activist Paul Rieckhoff Launches 'Angry Americans' Weekly Show With Cadence13

    Podcast company Cadence13 has launched a partnership with Paul Rieckhoff, the veterans advocate, author of “Chasing Ghosts,” founder of Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), and president and founder of Righteous Media. Rieckhoff, an Iraq War veteran and a political independent, is hosting the weekly podcast “Angry Americans” in partnership with Cadence13. The show, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad