Wiz Khalifa Docuseries to Launch on Apple Music, Watch Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran rapper Wiz Khalifa will launch a docuseries, “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam,” April 17 on Apple Music, he announced Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the series “will go into the most intimate aspects of Wiz’s life,” containing archival footage from throughout his decade-plus-long career. The series will feature interviews with his family and his closest friends. “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam” debuts on April 17 — between the rapper’s performances at both Coachella weekends — with all five episodes available worldwide on Apple Music.

The trailer takes a different approach to that of most music documentaries, showing footage of a teen Wiz at an in-store meet-and-greet attended by one person, and rapping for a handful of people at a basketball court. His mother and longtime associates talk about his early drive and dedication, even when he was performing for hardly anyone — and of course the trailer ends with him rapping the same song later in his career for thousands of people.

The project was produced by SMAC Entertainment, Taylor Gang, Dirty Robber, and Atlantic Records. Producer Gotham Chopra and production company Dirty Robber were recently nominated for several Sports Emmy Awards and NAACP Image Awards for their work on “Shut Up and Dribble” including an NAACP nomination for “Outstanding Documentary.” They were also nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for “Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary” for their work on “Tom vs Time.”

“Taylor Gang has been with me since the start, so I wanted to make something to show just how far we’ve come,” Wiz says, speaking to his fanbase and creative crew featured throughout the series.

Executive producer Michael Strahan said of the project, “Wiz and I both share a passion for family, friendship and hard work, and that’s exactly what you’ll see from him in this series. We’re excited to team up with Apple Music and give the world an intimate look into the rise of an entertainment icon.”