Whistle and OTRO Announce Multi-Year Commercial Partnership

By

Whistle Sports

The entertainment and sports media company Whistle and the digital content studio OTRO have announced a multi-year commercial partnership.

Together, the two companies will collaborate on programming strategy, co-creating premium original content and developing experiential activations. They will also work together on the development and monetization of content and IP formats globally.

“With Whistle’s deep understanding of how to think about IP and unlock revenue potential in today’s eco-system and OTRO’s star talent and production capabilities, there’s a mutual synergy here for a dynamic partnership given our shared objectives to create around the passion points of our audiences,” Michael Cohen, president of Whistle, said in a statement.

OTRO boasts a star-studded roster, counting David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Neymar Jr., and Eric Cantona among its talent. In addition to co-creating content, Whistle will also help manage OTRO’S online merchandise store, which has recently begun to sell direct-to-consumer products.

“Having seen a strong audience grow on OTRO’s social channels for our exclusive content, we’re thrilled to be strategically partnering with Whistle and know it will lead to exciting developments for both businesses,” OTRO CEO Adam Poulter said. “Whistle’s social-first mindset is perfectly suited to OTRO and alongside Claire McArdle, our chief creative officer who is leading the content delivery with Whistle, I’m already impressed by the premium content slate the combined forces are lining up.”

  Whistle Sports

