×

Wheelhouse Group Taps Diageo Executive Dan Sanborn to Lead Wheelhouse Labs

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Wheelhouse

Dan Sanborn, a longtime marketing executive at beverage company Diageo, has been tapped as president of Wheelhouse Labs, a new unit under Wheelhouse Group that will seek to pair advertisers with content creators at a time when the media and marketing industries are placing greater reliance on so-called “branded contnent.”

Sanborn will lead and launch the new Wheelhouse Labs and serve as chief marketing officer of Wheelhouse Group. He reports to Brent Montgomery, the one-time unscripted series producer who is CEO of the company. Wheelhouse was launched in 2018 and counts ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel as a partner in the venture. Sanborn had been senior vice president of culture and partnerships at Diageo, and the company is expected to continue working with him in his new role.

Wheelhouse has made a minority investment in JonesWorks, a public relations ,marketing and communications agency led by Stephanie Jones. The two companies are expected to work together on various initiatives, leveraging the latter concern’s talent roster and expertise in consumer product and celebrity branding. JonesWorks clients include Tom Brady; Dwayne Johnson; Venus Williams; Gisele Bündchen; Scooter Braun and SB Projects; Dany Garcia; Zac Brown Band; private aviation company Wheels Up; Ocean Spray; Rhone;  and Happy Family Organics, among others.

Related

Under Sanborn’s direction, Wheelhouse Labs is expected to serve as an “idea laboratory,” an in-house creative agency servicing Wheelhouse’s growing roster of brands and investments, productions and pioneering partnerships – including content and development company Kimmelot, launched last fall by Wheelhouse and Kimmel.

“At Wheelhouse, our paramount goal is to provide a one-stop-shop for talent, brands, entrepreneurs, renegade producers and everyone in between looking to take big swings across various industries; we also aim to offer significant advantages for competing in this high-stakes environment,” said Montgomery in a statement. “To accomplish this, you need a ‘dream team’ with the vision and savvy to leverage our production infrastructure and partnership engine. Dan Sanborn is the perfect mad scientist to run our lab – he also happens to make a mean Old Fashioned – and JonesWorks founder Stephanie Jones is a uniquely smart, fearless, out of the box thinker who understands and can harness the power of brands and celebrity across all spectrums and audiences.”

Sanborn is known in advertising circles for pushing Diageo to partner with entertainment properties, such as the Paramount series “Bar Rescue” or a marketing team up between Diageo’s scotch portfolio and HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

“The truth is that as I began to understand the ambition for Wheelhouse and the breadth of talent Brent and Jimmy were bringing in, I recognized this as a once in a lifetime opportunity to design some new and unique creative collaborations,” said Sanborn in a statement. ” I’m excited for this next chapter with Wheelhouse Labs and to get to continue working with Diageo in this new capacity.”

“Dan and his team have become an important part of Diageo’s approach to culture and entertainment marketing and we are eager to continue collaborating with him, and the entire team at Wheelhouse,” said Ed Pilkington, chief marketing officer for Diageo’s North America operations, in a statement.

Sanborn will work closely with Ed Simpson, chief strategy officer of Wheelhouse Group, and Sean Cohan, president of Wheelhouse Entertainment and chief business officer for Wheelhouse Group.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • Will Smith Jada Pinkett Smith

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Launch Multimedia Venture

    Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are expanding their entertainment footprint. The powerhouse couple announced Wednesday they are starting a multimedia venture titled Westbrook Inc. The forthcoming company will back new and existing projects from the Smith family, including short and mid-form digital content, as well as traditional TV shows and movies, in an effort [...]

  • Dan Sanborn Tapped to Lead Wheelhouse

    Wheelhouse Group Taps Diageo Executive Dan Sanborn to Lead Wheelhouse Labs

    Dan Sanborn, a longtime marketing executive at beverage company Diageo, has been tapped as president of Wheelhouse Labs, a new unit under Wheelhouse Group that will seek to pair advertisers with content creators at a time when the media and marketing industries are placing greater reliance on so-called “branded contnent.” Sanborn will lead and launch [...]

  • Sun Valley LodgeAllen & Company Sun

    John Malone Talks 'Fabulous' FAANG Influence: 'They've Changed the World'

    SUN VALLEY, Idaho — There’s no fighting the global muscle of the tech giants that are so thoroughly disrupting the traditional media business. That was the early morning wisdom shared Wednesday by Liberty Media chairman John Malone, who spoke to reporters as he headed in for a Q&A at the Allen & Co. conference at [...]

  • CBS Sunday Morning Charles Osgood Final

    Mo Rocca Strikes New Two-Year Deal for 'CBS Sunday Morning'

    Mo Rocca, the eclectic correspondent for “CBS Sunday Morning,” will stay for at least two more years at the venerable CBS News program, under the terms of a new deal struck between his representatives and the CBS Corp. unit. Rocca, who is represented by United Talent Agency and attorney Peter Grant of Grubman Shire & [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Love Island' Debuts Low

    TV Ratings: 'Love Island' Debuts Low

    CBS is betting big on the reality show “Love Island” this summer, putting it on five nights a week. However, the series is off to a poor start in the ratings, debuting last night to less than convincing figures for the network. “Love Island” scored a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and was [...]

  • Mindy Kaling Netflix Comedy Series Casts

    Mindy Kaling Netflix Comedy Series Casts Newcomer in Lead Role

    Mindy Kaling’s forthcoming Netflix comedy series, based on her childhood, has cast Canadian newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role. Ramakrishnan was selected from 15,000 applicants who replied to the open casting call that Kaling posted online. Making her on-screen debut, Ramakrishnan will play Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her [...]

  • The Hills New Beginnings MTV

    Listen: How MTV Found New Gold in 'The Hills'

    Everything old is new again in television. So how do you get the word out about a reboot when viewers are inundated with options? MTV assembled a “swat team” that worked for nearly a year on the development, marketing and promotion for the successful relaunch of “The Hills” reality franchise. Jacqueline Parkes, chief marketing officer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad