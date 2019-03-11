×
WGA to Meet With Talent Agents on Tuesday as Rhetoric Rises

By
Cynthia Littleton

CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley/Variety

The WGA and Hollywood talent agencies are going back to the negotiating table on Tuesday as they wrestle with the guild’s efforts to impose new rules on franchised agents that would bar them from receiving packaging fees or putting writers in agency-affiliated productions.

The guild and the Association of Talent Agents will meet at noon on Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton. The session will make the first meeting of the sides since Feb. 19, when talks ended after just two days. The ATA is expected to deliver a counterproposal to the WGA’s proposed bans on the two most contentious issues, packaging and production.

The agencies are expected to push for new rules that offer WGA members more transparency and a clear process of opting out of an agency package on their projects. The guild is objecting to a decades-old industry practice in which talent agencies receive a percentage of the license fee and profits from series that they helped pull together on behalf of writer clients. The guild is also pushing back on the diversification of the parent companies of the largest agencies into content production and distribution.

A rep for the WGA confirmed plans for Tuesday’s meeting. The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of the Tuesday session.

More to come

