Writers Guild Steps Up Campaign Against Endeavor on Wall Street

Cynthia Littleton

The Writers Guild of America is accelerating its attack on Endeavor in the investment world as the parent company of WME prepares for an IPO later this year.

The WGA on Tuesday said it issued a bulletin to an undisclosed number of “potential investors” in Endeavor that details the state of the guild’s fight with Hollywood’s largest talent agencies over the issue of packaging fees and affiliated production and emphasizing the potential of litigation now in play to alter the landscape for large agencies.

The WGA asserts that Endeavor’s “conflicted business practices” put the company at risk of losing substantial sources of profit at the guild wages war to eliminate the longstanding industry tradition of talent agencies receiving packaging fees on TV series and independent films from production entities.

“Endeavor is engaged in several conflicted business practices—namely the negotiation of direct payments from clients’ employers in the form of “packaging fees” and expansion into content production and employment of clients—which have led 1,400 television and film writer clients to leave the agency since April and prompted the filing of a lawsuit alleging violations of fiduciary duty and California’s Unfair Competition law,” the WGA stated in the bulletin titled “The Risks of Investing in Endeavor.”

Representatives for Endeavor and WME could not immediately be reached for comment.

Endeavor filed its prospectus for an IPO in May.

More to come

 

