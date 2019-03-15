×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WGA and ATA Leaders Wrap Negotiating Session, Plan to Meet Again Monday

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent Fight Contract
CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley/Variety

The WGA and the Association of Talent Agents wrapped a long franchise agreement negotiating session on Thursday with a commitment to meet again on Monday.

The sides are trying to hammer out a deal to avert the prospect of thousands of WGA members parting ways with their talent agents after the current agreement expires on April 6. The WGA is pushing for reforms in the franchise agreement that governs business dealings between talent agents and WGA members.

The WGA wants to ban the decades-old practice of agencies taking packaging fees for helping to assemble TV series and film projects. The guild also aims to bar agencies from putting WGA members in projects that are produced or distributed by companies affiliated with the agency. The two largest agencies — WME and CAA — are part of diversified companies that have production operations, a trend that has raised conflict of interest concerns in the industry.

It’s unclear if the sides made any progress on Thursday in the session held at the Beverly Hilton. A source close to the situation said there was discussion of the state of the independent film business and the impact that banning packaging would have on helping writers and directors find financing and distribution for projects. The ATA maintains that the indie film sector would be severely hampered by an outright ban on packaging involving WGA clients.

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Biz

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    WGA and ATA Leaders Wrap Negotiating Session, Plan to Meet Again Monday

    The WGA and the Association of Talent Agents wrapped a long franchise agreement negotiating session on Thursday with a commitment to meet again on Monday. The sides are trying to hammer out a deal to avert the prospect of thousands of WGA members parting ways with their talent agents after the current agreement expires on [...]

  • Bill McGlashan

    TPG Growth Founding Partner Bill McGlashan Fired Amid College Admissions Scandal

    Bill McGlashan, a founding partner of private equity giant TPG Growth and a co-founder of STX Entertainment, has been fired following his indictment Tuesday in the college admissions scandal that has rocked the country. TPG confirmed McGlashan’s ouster in a statement Thursday. Representatives for McGlashan maintained that the executive resigned his post around 1 p.m. [...]

  • Felicity Huffman Lori Loughlin

    Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman Named in College Admissions Class Action Suit

    Two class action lawsuits have already been filed in response to Operation Varsity Blues, the nationwide investigation of cheating on college admissions. In a case filed Thursday in San Francisco Superior Court, a Bay Area mother claims that her son was rejected from certain universities due to cheating by wealthy parents. The suit names 45 [...]

  • Warner Bros. Records Says Goodbye to

    Warner Bros. Records Says Goodbye to Its Legendary Burbank ‘Ski Lodge’ Headquarters

    Today, Warner Bros. Records says goodbye to 3300 Warner Blvd. in Burbank — the venerable company’s home since 1975. At the time the label moved into the 89,452-square foot architectural landmark, affectionately dubbed the “ski lodge,” its top artists included James Taylor, the Doobie Brothers, Alice Cooper, Van Morrison and a recently reconfigured British group [...]

  • Gigi Gorgeous'Good Trouble' TV show premiere,

    Gigi Gorgeous Signs With UTA

    UTA has signed model-actress Gigi Gorgeous for representation in all areas. Gorgeous has made a name for herself during the past few years as a YouTube star, transgender activist, author and TV personality. Gorgeous boasts more than 2 million Instagram followers and more than 8 million followers across all of her social media platforms. The [...]

  • 'Empire' TV series actor Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty in Hoax Assault Case

    “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty Thursday to a 16-count indictment accusing him of orchestrating a fake hate crime. Smollett appeared in court in Chicago to answer the indictment, which a grand jury returned last Friday. If convicted, the “Empire” star could face three years in prison, though it is also possible he would [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad