Time’s Up Criticizes ‘Flawed’ Weinstein Settlement

Time’s Up issued a statement on Wednesday criticizing the proposed settlement in the Harvey Weinstein civil cases, saying they are the product of a “broken system.”

Weinstein has reached a tentative $25 million deal with most of his accusers, including the plaintiffs in a class action suit. The women with the most serious claims would be awarded $500,000, with a lesser amount going to a broader group of plaintiffs.

“This settlement is more than a math problem — it’s a symptom of a problematic, broken system that privileges powerful abusers at the expense of survivors,” said Time’s Up chief operating officer Rebecca Goldman. “While this settlement is flawed, we know it represents the hard work of several survivors of Harvey Weinstein. We hope it brings them, and perhaps others, some small measure of justice and relief that is long overdue. Today and every day, Time’s Up is in solidarity with the more than 80 survivors who bravely spoke out against Weinstein, catalyzing a worldwide reckoning for justice. With them, we will continue to fight until sexual harassment and assault at work are gone for good.”

The money for the settlement comes from the Weinstein Co.’s insurance carriers, which had issued policies covering the firm’s directors and officers in case of work-related liability. Another $12 million will go to pay attorney fees for Weinstein, his brother Bob Weinstein and the other board members.

Elizabeth Fegan, the lead attorney in the class action complaint, defended the settlement.

“Given several courts’ rulings dismissing many of the survivors’ claims and the fact that The Weinstein Company is in bankruptcy, we have fought hard to ensure that the survivors will not be left without recourse,” Fegan said. “Our clients have shouldered a heavy burden, fighting a battle on behalf of all survivors to create a victims’ fund that will be available for every woman who was abused by Weinstein to make a confidential claim.”

At least four plaintiffs are not participating in the settlement, and will continue to pursue Weinstein’s personal assets. A bankruptcy judge must also give approval to the agreement, which at least two attorneys are planning to oppose.