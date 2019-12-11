×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Time’s Up Criticizes ‘Flawed’ Weinstein Settlement

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein arrives in court, in New York. Weinstein's lawyers want the trial moved from New York City to Long Island or upstate New York - part of the last-minute wrangling that includes efforts by prosecutors to bolster their case with testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra, who says Weinstein raped her in the 1990s. Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sexSexual Misconduct Weinstein, New York, USA - 26 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

Time’s Up issued a statement on Wednesday criticizing the proposed settlement in the Harvey Weinstein civil cases, saying they are the product of a “broken system.”

Weinstein has reached a tentative $25 million deal with most of his accusers, including the plaintiffs in a class action suit. The women with the most serious claims would be awarded $500,000, with a lesser amount going to a broader group of plaintiffs.

“This settlement is more than a math problem — it’s a symptom of a problematic, broken system that privileges powerful abusers at the expense of survivors,” said Time’s Up chief operating officer Rebecca Goldman. “While this settlement is flawed, we know it represents the hard work of several survivors of Harvey Weinstein. We hope it brings them, and perhaps others, some small measure of justice and relief that is long overdue. Today and every day, Time’s Up is in solidarity with the more than 80 survivors who bravely spoke out against Weinstein, catalyzing a worldwide reckoning for justice. With them, we will continue to fight until sexual harassment and assault at work are gone for good.”

The money for the settlement comes from the Weinstein Co.’s insurance carriers, which had issued policies covering the firm’s directors and officers in case of work-related liability. Another $12 million will go to pay attorney fees for Weinstein, his brother Bob Weinstein and the other board members.

Elizabeth Fegan, the lead attorney in the class action complaint, defended the settlement.

“Given several courts’ rulings dismissing many of the survivors’ claims and the fact that The Weinstein Company is in bankruptcy, we have fought hard to ensure that the survivors will not be left without recourse,” Fegan said. “Our clients have shouldered a heavy burden, fighting a battle on behalf of all survivors to create a victims’ fund that will be available for every woman who was abused by Weinstein to make a confidential claim.”

At least four plaintiffs are not participating in the settlement, and will continue to pursue Weinstein’s personal assets. A bankruptcy judge must also give approval to the agreement, which at least two attorneys are planning to oppose.

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives in court, in

    Time's Up Criticizes 'Flawed' Weinstein Settlement

    Time’s Up issued a statement on Wednesday criticizing the proposed settlement in the Harvey Weinstein civil cases, saying they are the product of a “broken system.” Weinstein has reached a tentative $25 million deal with most of his accusers, including the plaintiffs in a class action suit. The women with the most serious claims would [...]

  • Boris Epshteyn

    Sinclair Drops Political Commentary Segments From Boris Epshteyn, Ameshia Cross

    Sinclair Broadcast Group has decided to scrap the political commentary segments that have aired across its vast station group since 2017. Boris Epshteyn, former Trump campaign official turned chief political analyst for Sinclair, has been delivering commentary segments that were mandated to run adjacent to local newscasts on all Sinclair stations since the spring of [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York

    Harvey Weinstein Close to $25 Million Civil Settlement With Accusers

    Harvey Weinstein is close to a $25 million settlement that would resolve most of the civil litigation against him, including a broad class action case accusing him and his board of directors of a systemic pattern of sexual misconduct. The general terms of the agreement have been in place for several months, though it has [...]

  • Def Leppard Signs Admin Deal With

    Def Leppard Signs Admin Deal With Sony/ATV Publishing

    On the heels of the announcement of Def Leppard’s North American stadium tour next summer comes news that the group has signed a global administration agreement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The British group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, particularly of its ‘80s blockbuster albums “Pyromania” and “Hysteria.” Both of which are certified [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein, Who Entered Court on Walker, Gets Bail Hiked to $5 Million

    A judge on Wednesday increased Harvey Weinstein’s bail to $5 million, following repeated violations of his ankle monitor system. Justice James Burke agreed to the prosecution’s request to hike his bail, which had been set at $1 million. The defense claimed that the lapses in monitoring were due to technical glitches. Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi alleged [...]

  • Time Person of the Year Greta

    Greta Thunberg Named Time Magazine's Person of the Year

    Time magazine has named Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist, as its 2019 Person of the Year. Thunberg, the youngest recipient of the annual honor, was selected from a shortlist that included Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, the Trump impeachment whistleblower and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. Thunberg gained national attention for skipping school [...]

  • Hipgnosis Acquires Catalog From Jeff Bhasker

    Hipgnosis Acquires Catalog From Bruno Mars-Harry Styles Collaborator Jeff Bhasker

    Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired a music catalog from five-time Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and musician Jeff Bhasker. Terms of the deal were not announced, but Bhasker has worked extensively with such artists as Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars (on “Uptown Funk” and Mars’ “Unorthodox Jukebox” album), Kanye West (“808s & Heartbreak” and “My Beautiful Dark Twisted [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad