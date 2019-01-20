How to Watch the Patriots vs. Chiefs – AFC Championship

The conference championships are set to take place Sunday, Jan. 20 ahead of Feb. 3’s Super Bowl LIII, with the top two teams in each the AFC and NFC conferences going head to head.

The second game, the New England Patriots against the Kansas City Chiefs, is set to begin at 6:40 p.m. ET at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. and will air live on CBS.

The game can be livestreamed on CBS All Access.

The Chiefs are favorites to beat the Patriots in this game, the first time the Patriots have been the underdog since Tom Brady became quarterback. The Chiefs finished with a 12-4 regular season record under likely league MVP Patrick Mahomes. When the two teams matched up earlier this season, the Patriots won 43-40, but weather could impact the game Sunday — temperatures are forecasted from 10 degrees Fahrenheit to below zero.

Whoever wins the AFC and NFC championships will score a place in the Super Bowl, where Maroon 5 will play the halftime show alongside Travis Scott and Big Boi, with Empress of Soul Gladys Knight set to sing the National Anthem. The halftime show lineup has been fraught with controversy, after numerous artists declined to perform due to the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

