Warner Records Names Claudia Butzky Senior VP of Brand Partnerships

Warner Records has named Claudia Butzky senior vice president of brand partnerships, strategic marketing & commercial sync licensing, the company announced today. Based in Los Angeles, Butzky will report to Tom Corson, Co-Chairman & COO, Warner Records, and essentially will fill the role vacated by former EVP Lori Feldman, who left the company earlier this month for a post at Paradigm.

Butzky comes to Warner from RCA Records, where she was senior vice president, global brand partnerships. Corson was COO of RCA until 2017.

“Claudia is one of the most well-respected and admired strategic branding experts, and she will be a tremendous asset to our artists and our company as a whole,” said Corson. “I have been fortunate to know and experience Claudia’s creative energy and innovative marketing firsthand, and her expertise in connecting music, artists and brands is truly impressive.”

Butzky said, “I was fortunate to work alongside Tom for many years and I am excited to once again be inspired by his bold thinking and unparalleled drive. Along with Aaron’s passion for music and artists, and Tom and Aaron’s creative vision for the label, this is an exciting time for Warner Records and an incredible opportunity to witness first-hand what they are building. I am honored to have this opportunity, and thrilled to be joining this incredible team.”

At RCA, Butzky played a key role in campaigns for Pink, A$AP Rocky, SZA, Childish Gambino, H.E.R, Pentatonix, Justin Timberlake, Sia, Pitbull, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Foo Fighters, Khalid, and others. Prior to joining J Records (which later merged with RCA) in 2000, Butzky worked for Island Records and Def Jam Recordings. She began her career in sales, transitioning to digital sales and non-trade sales before moving on to branding and partnerships.