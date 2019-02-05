×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Warner Music Tops $1.2 Billion in First Fiscal Quarter

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Warner Music Group Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Music Group

In its fiscal first-quarter earnings report, Warner Music Group announced a 15 percent increase in revenue to $1.2 billion in its fiscal first quarter, from $1.045 billion in the same period last year, while also seeing its net income rise to $86 million from $5 million. That feat saw the company edging past Sony Music for the quarter, which posted $1.029 billion.

WMG’s recorded-music operation also grew 15% to $1.041 billion from $904 million, a new high for the division as a stand-alone operation. That company also posted $147 million in operating income, up 63 percent from $90 million. Operating income before depreciation and amortization totaled $215 million, or a 39 percent increase from the previous year’s $155 million. The company also said its recorded music division saw a net gain of $76 million from the acquisition of EMP, which was offset by $24 million in revenue lost to divesting its concert-promotion operation and a change in accounting practices.

Nearly half of the company’s recorded-music revenues came from streaming, which generated $502 million and is up by $98 million year over year.

The company said recorded music revenue was fueled by the performance of albums by the late Johnny Hallyday, along with Ed Sheeran, Michael Buble, Kobukuro and the “Greatest Showman” soundtrack.

“Our first-quarter results are evidence that our long-term strategy is paying off,” said Eric Levin, Warner Music Group’s Executive Vice President and CFO.  “Our Recorded Music business alone exceeded $1 billion in revenue, and we also had strong OIBDA and cash flow.”

Its Warner/Chappell music-publishing operation, which grew 15 percent to $165 million from $143 million, although that gain was attributed to the aforementioned change in accounting practices. The division did see a big improvement in operating income, which grew to $22 million year over year from a $1 million operating loss.

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Music

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Tops $1.2 Billion in First Fiscal Quarter

    In its fiscal first-quarter earnings report, Warner Music Group announced a 15 percent increase in revenue to $1.2 billion in its fiscal first quarter, from $1.045 billion in the same period last year, while also seeing its net income rise to $86 million from $5 million. That feat saw the company edging past Sony Music [...]

  • carlos cid

    'Best Remixed Recording' Can Be a Career-Making Grammy Award

    Pity not the plight of the remix producer: Despite the fact that most producers hired to rework popular songs don’t share in publishing revenue on compositions they re-imagine, in the Spotify era, a remixed version of a song can sometimes eclipse the original recording, generating millions on the master side. Case in point? Producer Carlos [...]

  • Bebe Rexha

    Women in Music? The Song Remains the Same, Annenberg Study Shows

    When the inaugural USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative report was released last year, its findings — that women were sorely underrepresented in recorded music, to the tune of 17% of artists associated with Billboard’s top 100 songs in 2017 — sent a shudder throughout the industry. A year later and following groundswell from the Time’s Up [...]

  • Let Grammy Voters 'Step Up' for

    Let 2019 Be the Year Grammy Voters Step Up for Women (Column)

    Sing it high and sing it low, got a feeling in my soul … that it’s Grammy time! The vital question looming over this year’s show, on Feb. 10, is whether the Grammys will give enough love to female artists. As you may recall, last year the Recording Academy was rightfully slammed when the list [...]

  • Madonna to Receive GLAAD's Advocate For

    Madonna to Receive GLAAD's Advocate For Change Award

    LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD has announced plans to honor Madonna with their Advocate for Change Award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards. Reserved for public figures who have dedicated their work to advocating for LGBTQ rights, Madonna is the second person to receive the honor after Bill Clinton in 2013. The GLAAD Media Awards honor [...]

  • Brandi Carlile Variety Cover Story

    Brandi Carlile Steps Out of the Shadows and Into the Grammys Spotlight

    Unless Drake or Kendrick Lamar is living in humbler means than we imagined, it’s a safe bet that Brandi Carlile is the only musician nominated for six or more Grammys this year who calls a log cabin home. You can find her on a hillside 40 minutes outside Seattle, where she resides with her wife [...]

  • Zach Katz

    Zach Katz, Ex-BMG President, Partners With Scooter Braun on Tech Investment Venture

    Zach Katz is partnering with Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings on a new venture called Raised In Space. Billed as a “a new investment group for entrepreneurs, start-ups [and] the innovators of tomorrow,” the company will work on identifying tech and music initiatives ripe for investment, with financial commitments ranging from $500,000 to $5 million. The company [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad