Warner Music Names Mark Fry Vice President of Nordic Region

Mark Fry has been appointed to the newly created post of Vice President, Warner Music Nordics, the company announced today. In this role he will work with Nordcs President Jonas Siljemark to support the company’s teams across the region, and will also continue to serve as managing director of Warner Music Finland, a title he has held since 2017. He will continue to be based in the company’s Helsinki office.

“I’m honored that Jonas has placed his trust in me to help him support our artists and grow our business across the Nordics,” Fry said. “This is an exciting time for us as we’re taking advantage of new opportunities to super serve our artists and connect them even more deeply with fans.”

“Mark Fry is doing an amazing job leading our business in Finland and I wanted to tap his expertise for our wider business across the Nordics too,” Siljemark said. “He’s a completely artist-focused exec who understands how to help acts cut through in today’s attention economy.”

Fry began his career at Warner Music Finland in 1997, rising through the ranks to become Head of Promotion. He left in 2001 to found Miidia, a digital rights management company, before joining Sony Music Finland as Marketing Director in 2004.

He returned to Warner Music Finland in 2008, when he was appointed as the company’s Marketing Director. In 2012, he was given additional responsibility for Warner Music’s marketing campaigns across the Nordics. He was appointed MD in 2017 and led the company to success with such artists as Alma, Antti Tuisku, Cheek, Ellinoora, Kaija Koo and Sanni and breakthrough rap duo JVG.

Fry was also pivotal in Warner Music’s acquisition, earlier this year, of Monsp Records, the rap and hip-hop specialist which was one of Finland’s largest independent labels.