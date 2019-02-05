Warner Music Group Unveils Dates for Move Into New Headquarters (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Music Group today announced the dates for its move into a new state-of-the-art building in Los Angeles’ downtown Arts District.

Warner/Chappell, the company’s music publishing arm, will relocate on February 25. Warner Bros. Records will move on March 18, along with the west coast teams for Atlantic, Elektra, Rhino, WEA, and ADA.

WMG’s L.A. headquarters will be located in a historic building at 777 S. Santa Fe Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District.

For the first time, WMG’s entire west coast operations will live under one roof. In the announcement, the company emphasizes that the space will “provide an environment where the distinctive cultures of WMG’s different labels and business units will flourish, while allowing for greater creative collaboration across the company,” while also feeding off of the vibe created by the neighborhood’s art, fashion and food enterprises.

Designed by the architecture firm Rockwell Group, the landmark building is being transformed into a space with recording studios, artist lounges and custom-designed offices. The first floor will serve as a central gathering hub with flexible co-working areas and a live performance space, while the rooftop will offer panoramic views of Downtown Los Angeles.

Architectural firm Rockefeller Kempel Architects led the renovation and historical restoration of the iconic building, which was built in 1912 as the Ford Factory’s Model T factory and showroom. The company worked with Rockwell Group to transform the building into a sleek and modern space while preserving and highlighting the beautiful historic elements.