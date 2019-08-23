Warner Music Group Partners With Audiomack

Warner Music Group announced it has entered a partnership with the music streaming and discovery service Audiomack, marking the platform’s first licensing deal with a major label. According to the announcement, the two companies will work together on content concepts and explore ways to break emerging artists, connecting music fans with rising talent before they hit the mainstream.

“It’s important that we take a principled but adventurous approach to empowering entrepreneurialism,” said Allan Coye, WMG’s Vice President of Digital Strategy & Business Development. “We’re pleased to have found an innovative way to structure a commercial partnership with a discovery platform like Audiomack. The service is a terrific addition to our ecosystem, opening up exciting avenues for our emerging artists to directly engage an active audience thirsting for new music.”

“We’re extremely excited to embark on this revolutionary deal with WMG,” said Dave Macli, CEO, Audiomack. “Warner has helped to break thousands of artists to a broad audience and our partnership with them will only foster the growth of their burgeoning talent by connecting them to Audiomack’s 8 million monthly users.”

Launched in 2012 by Dave Macli and David Ponte, Audiomack originally focused on the mixtape community and says it was the first platform to feature music from now-popular hip-hop artists that include A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Migos, Fetty Wap, Kevin Gates, and Chance The Rapper. The service has grown to encompass multiple genres, including hip-hop/rap, R&B, Latin, electronic, Afrobeats, dancehall/reggae, and more. It says it has achieved 210 percent year-over-year growth in daily active users over the last 12 months.

In 2015, the platform rolled out its Audiomack Monetization Platform (AMP), which combines ad revenues and distributes to artists by stream count, and later added a premium subscription tier for listeners, which costs $4.99 per month and offers added functionality in addition to removing ads.