Warner Music Group Names Eliah Seton President of Independent Music & Creator Services

Variety Staff

Warner Music Group today announced that Eliah Seton has been named president of independent music & creator services. According to the announcement, Seton’s promotion — he was most recently president of ADA Worldwide — to this new position recognizes his leadership of WMG’s expanded commitment to the growing independent music community, through ADA (Alternative Distribution Alliance), the Asylum Records label, and Level, WMG’s platform for unsigned artists. In addition, Seton oversees WMG’s Arts Music division, headed by President Kevin Gore, which serves as a repertoire center for classical, musical theatre, children’s music, and other fields outside the pop mainstream.

Seton is based at the company’s headquarters in New York and reports to Max Lousada, WMG’s CEO of Global Recorded Music.

“Eliah champions the indie community and artistic diversity with a true fan’s passion, a musician’s sensibility, and an entrepreneur’s ingenuity,” said Lousada. “His new post reflects the wide scope of his responsibilities, and the brilliant job he’s been doing to make WMG a world-class home for artists at every stage of their careers – from raw talent starting out in their bedrooms to superstars headlining stadiums.”

“It’s our mission to help original artists and forward-thinking label partners realize their visions,” said Seton. “Whether those artists are signed or unsigned, whether those labels are big or small, our extraordinary teams at ADA, Asylum, Level, and Arts Music are laser-focused on providing innovative solutions to amplify the voices of our artists around the world. By backing our global ambitions with local expertise, we strive to support and nurture the full spectrum of musical creativity.”

Since taking on the role of President of ADA Worldwide in 2015, the company secured an exclusive global distribution pact with BMG, as well as deals for the likes of Doug Morris’ 12 Tone, Ciara’s Beautymarks Entertainment, Paradigm’s Big Picnic, Cherrytree, Platinum Records, and Knightvision. ADA has also established an operation in Nashville, where it has inked deals with country labels such as Broken Bow Records and Big Label Records. Its clients include Beggars Group, Sub Pop, Domino, and Epitaph, and in 2017, Seton oversaw the re-launch of WMG’s Asylum Records as a new label focusing on streaming and offering flexible recording deals to new and emerging artists; last year, he oversaw the beta launch of Level, WMG’s digital distribution platform serving unsigned artists. The team at Level, led by Christine Taylor, is readying for a springtime launch of new features.

Prior to ADA, Seton served as Warner Recorded Music’s SVP of international strategy & operations, where he helped drive WMG’s emerging markets strategy. Prior to that, Seton established and ran the Office of the CEO for Steve Cooper, where he was part of the team that acquired Parlophone Label Group. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and graduated from Harvard College.

 

 

  • Warner Music Group Names Eliah Seton

