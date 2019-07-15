×

Warner Music Acquires Musical Theater Indie First Night Records

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Warner Music Group Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group has acquired First Night Record, an independent record label for West End and Broadway musical theatre cast recordings.

The company will be overseen by WMG’s Arts Music Division, led by President Kevin Gore. First Night co-founder John Craig will join the Arts Music team under a multi-year consulting agreement to identify and record musical theatre productions in the U.K. The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions and partnerships by Arts Music, joining the recently relaunched Sesame Street Records and imprints with Cloudco Entertainment and Build-A-Bear Workshop.

“First Night Records is not just a record company, it represents almost all of my working life,” says John Craig.  “I am pleased that the catalogue is going to WMG, who in the last few years have shown they want to be in the cast recording business.  It will be nice to see some of our iconic recordings given a new lease of life through WMG’s aggressive marketing. Kevin Gore is a real record man, someone who has come up through the ranks and embraced the new media and all its benefits.”

Related

Sir Cameron Mackintosh adds: “John Craig was the only record producer to see the potential of the ‘Les Misérables’ score when it first opened at the Barbican Theatre in London 34 years ago. Every other label turned the show down, partly because, at the time, there was no guarantee the show would even transfer to the West End. The record he made, at considerable risk, became an instant classic and established First Night Records as a major player in recording cast albums. John and I became partners on all my subsequent shows and ‘Les Misérables,’ in many different recordings, went on to become one of the most successful and multi-recorded shows of all time. We are already working on three new projects together, details of which will be announced shortly.”

Kevin Gore, President of Arts Music, WMG concludes: “I’ve known John Craig for more than two decades, and I’ve long admired him personally, the business he’s built and the fantastic reputation he’s developed over his 35 years running First Night Records.”

First Night Records was founded by Craig and Tony Edwards in 1984 with their recording of “Singin’ in the Rain.” Since then, First Night has recorded more than 150 productions, from small shows to large symphonic versions of blockbuster musicals. Following the success of the Original London Cast Recording of “Les Misérables,” First Night has recorded every show that Mackintosh has produced in London, including “Follies,” “Martin Guerre,” “Mary Poppins,” “Miss Saigon,” “My Fair Lady,” “Oliver,” “The Witches of Eastwick” and more.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

More Music

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Acquires Musical Theater Indie First Night Records

    Warner Music Group has acquired First Night Record, an independent record label for West End and Broadway musical theatre cast recordings. The company will be overseen by WMG’s Arts Music Division, led by President Kevin Gore. First Night co-founder John Craig will join the Arts Music team under a multi-year consulting agreement to identify and record musical theatre productions in [...]

  • Woodstock 50 to Hold Open House

    Woodstock 50 to Hold Open House for Local Residents Before Permit Review Tuesday

    If nothing else, the producers of Woodstock 50 are persistent. After two permit applications to hold the troubled festival at the Vernon Downs racetrack in Upstate New York were rejected by the town of Vernon codes office, the producers and venue owner Jeffrey Gural today invited the local community “to embrace the Festival’s spirit of [...]

  • ‘Gully Life’ Film Shines a Light

    ‘Gully Life’ Documentary Shines a Light on India's Fast-Rising Hip-Hop Scene (Watch)

    This month, a documentary about Mumbai rapper Divine (a.k.a. Vivian Fernandes), one of the most-streamed Indian independent artists on Spotify, aired not just on Red Bull TV but also Discovery, which reached homes across the subcontinent. “Gully Life: The Story of Divine,” directed by Mumbai-based Akshat Gupt of Supari Studios, is the first of a [...]

  • Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

    'The Lion King' London Premiere Brings Out Meghan Markle and Beyonce

    Entertainment royalty rubbed shoulders with the real thing at “The Lion King” premiere in London on Sunday evening. Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, walked the yellow carpet at the Leicester Square premiere, as did a starry lineup from the U.S. and U.K. Among the many stars in attendance were [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez to Light Up MSG on Monday for Blackout Makeup Show

    Jennifer Lopez took decisive action following the cancelation of her “It’s My Party” concert at Madison Square Garden earlier tonight (July 13) due to a widespread power outage in New York City. The second of her two-night run at the midtown Manhattan arena, the singer was 30 minutes into her concert when the venue house [...]

  • Paul McCartney Ringo Starr

    Paul McCartney Brings Ringo Starr to the Stage for End-of-Tour Surprise (Watch)

    Beatles fans got something Saturday night they hadn’t in 53 years: the sight of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr playing together on stage at Dodger Stadium. Although McCartney himself is not a stranger to the venue, having last played there just five years ago, two Beatles taking to the outfield together was something that hadn’t [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad