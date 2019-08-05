Warner Chappell UK Names Amber Davis Head of A&R

Warner Chappell Music UK has named Amber Davis head of A&R, the publishing company announced today. In her time at the publisher she has signed songwriters including Stormzy, Skepta, Dave, J Hus and Raye to its roster.

The role will be effective from Oct. 1 and Davis will report to managing director Mike Smith.

“It’s a real honor to be asked to take on this role working with our amazing A&R team and I’d like to thank Carianne, Guy and Mike for this incredible opportunity,” Davis said. “I’ve been working in publishing for more than 15 years and I’m genuinely excited for what the future holds for Warner Chappell Music.”

Smith added, “Amber’s one of the standout A&Rs of her generation and yet one of the most modest people you’ll ever meet. Her role in the UK urban scene cannot be underestimated, but she’s also proved adept at working with writers from Girls Aloud to Celeste.”

Warner Chappell Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot said, “I first worked with Amber when we hired her as an A&R assistant at EMI Music Publishing more than 10 years ago. I knew then that she had the drive, determination and diligence to go far, as well as a real feel for how to help songwriters fulfil their potential.”

Skepta’s 2016 album “Konnichiwa” won Britain’s Mercury Prize and saw him named Songwriter of the Year at the Ivor Novello Awards, while Stormzy’s “Gang Signs and Prayer” became the first grime album to top the UK charts and won Best Album at the Ivor Novello Awards. Dave enjoyed a No. 1 UK album with “Psychodrama,” which has been nominated for the Mercury Prize, and Raye has seen her songs generate more than 1.2 billion streams to date; her song “Bigger” appears on Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift.”

Davis began her career at EMI Music Publishing as an A&R assistant before progressing to become VP of A&R, Producer Management. During her tenure she signed Girls Aloud, James Arthur, Katy B and Tinie Tempah. She also signed a publishing deal for DJ Paleface’s song “Do You Mind?,” which was sampled by Drake on his global smash “One Dance.” She joined Warner Chappell in 2014 as creative director.