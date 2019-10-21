Warner Chappell Names Shani Gonzales Head of International, Executive VP of A&R

Warner Chappell Music today announced the appointment of Shani Gonzales as Head of International, Executive Vice President of U.S., A&R. Based in New York, she will report to the company’s co-chair & CEO Guy Moot.

Gonzales was most recently co-head of A&R at BMG U.S. and U.K., following stints at Epic Records and Def Jam. She began her music career in the international department at BMI.

The new post marks the return to Warner Chappell for Gonzales, who was a member of the company’s A&R team from 2004 to 2008. Over the course of her career, Gonzales has been responsible for signing and developing a series of hit songwriters and producers, including Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Bibi Bourelly, Labrinth, Saint JHN, Poo Bear and others.

According to the announcement, in her new role Gonzales will nurture collaboration between the company’s global A&R teams, fostering the crossover of songwriters into new markets, and promoting the company’s international culture to prospective WCM artists. She will also work closely with U.S. president of A&R Ryan Press and his team to bring new songwriters into the fold.

In addition, Gonzales will serve in an A&R capacity at Atlantic Records, signing and developing artists, while facilitating joint efforts between the two WMG companies.

“As music increasingly crosses international borders, the appointment of Shani to this newly minted role will further our long-term strategy of expanding global opportunities for our songwriters,” said Moot. “Shani has signed and developed some of the most important and successful songwriters of our generation, and her extraordinary ability to connect creatives around the world will make her an invaluable asset as we continue to strengthen our global team.”

“Shani’s one of the most talented and well-respected A&R people in the business,” said Press. “She’s fiercely devoted to seeing her songwriters’ careers thrive, and I’m looking forward to working closely with her to create unique and impactful opportunities for our U.S. roster abroad.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to return home to Warner Chappell Music,” said Gonzales. “With Guy and [co-chair/COO Carianne Marshall] leading the charge, the vibe is fantastic, and it feels great to be working with such amazing people who share my passion for songwriters and the art of the song. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the WCM family across the globe, as well as with Ryan and his crew in the U.S. I’m also very happy to be joining the Atlantic A&R squad, and to have the opportunity to work with Craig Kallman, Julie Greenwald and their brilliant team.”