Small Brush Fire Breaks Out Above Warner Bros. Lot in Burbank

A small brush fire has broken out in the Hollywood Hills above the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, Calif.

According to the Burbank Police and LA Fire Department, the fire covers about three acres and will be referred to as the Barham Fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department added that the fire, which is burning in “heavy brush,” has a slow rate of spread and there is no wind.

Videos posted to Twitter of the fire showed few, if any, visible flames, but lots of smoke and helicopters.

According to the L.A. Times, the LAFD has said there are natural barriers between the fire and Warner Bros. and Universal, which is also located nearby, and that there have been no injuries, structures threatened, or evacuations.

“Schitt’s Creek” creator Dan Levy posted an image of the fire on Twitter.

