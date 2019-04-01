×
Village Roadshow Taps Alix Jaffe as Exec VP of Television

Alix Jaffe
CREDIT: Stephen Danelian

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group has hired veteran producer and network executive Alix Jaffe as executive vice president of television. Jaffe will oversee Village Roadshow’s plans to build out an independent television business focusing on scripted content.

Jaffe will report to CEO Steve Mosko.

“Alix is an ideal addition to our executive team as we ramp up content production in all areas of our business,” Mosko said. “She brings invaluable experience and knowledge to all aspects of this role and I look forward to building VREG’s content slate with her direct input.”

Before joining Village Roadshow, Jaffe served as president of Greg Garcia’s production company, Amigos de Garcia, in an overall deal with CBS Television Studios. She is an executive producer on TBS’ “The Guest Book” and was a producer on CBS’ “The Millers,” both created by Garcia. Jaffe previously worked in CBS’ current department and was named vice president of current programs for CBS in 2004, overseeing primetime series including “Blue Bloods” and “How I Met Your Mother.” She also oversaw the late-night show “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.” Prior to that, Jaffe had been director of CBS marketing based in New York, before relocating to Los Angeles in 2001.

