Victoria Beckham Signs With WME

WME has signed global fashion icon Victoria Beckham for representation.

Over the past decade, Beckham has become an internationally recognized fashion designer since launching her eponymous label in 2008. She has twice been recognized as Designer Brand of the Year at the prestigious British Fashion Awards, and the label is currently stocked in over 450 stores in over 50 countries internationally. Starting from a small studio in Battersea, the company now employs 180 people, with two London offices and a third in New York.

September 2019 will see the launch of Victoria Beckham Beauty offering a unique synergy between the worlds of beauty and fashion. Continuing steps towards sustainable options in all areas, Victoria Beckham Beauty is a clean beauty and skincare brand.

The fashion label maintains a no-fur policy, eliminating the use of exotic animal skins in her collections. WME also reps Beckham’s husband, former pro soccer player David Beckham, and his newly formed production banner Studio 99, which will develop documentaries, TV shows and other formats, and also will undertake commercial work as a creative agency for brand partners.

Victoria Beckham originally found fame with her tenure from 1994-2000 as Posh Spice in the British pop group The Spice Girls, which became the best-selling female group of all time with 85 million records worldwide.