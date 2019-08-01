×

Victoria Beckham Signs With WME

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Victoria BeckhamThe British Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018Wearing Own Collection Same Outfit as catwalk model *9881297ap
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

WME has signed global fashion icon Victoria Beckham for representation.

Over the past decade, Beckham has become an internationally recognized fashion designer since launching her eponymous label in 2008. She has twice been recognized as Designer Brand of the Year at the prestigious British Fashion Awards, and the label is currently stocked in over 450 stores in over 50 countries internationally. Starting from a small studio in Battersea, the company now employs 180 people, with two London offices and a third in New York.

September 2019 will see the launch of Victoria Beckham Beauty offering a unique synergy between the worlds of beauty and fashion. Continuing steps towards sustainable options in all areas, Victoria Beckham Beauty is a clean beauty and skincare brand.

The fashion label maintains a no-fur policy, eliminating the use of exotic animal skins in her collections. WME also reps Beckham’s husband, former pro soccer player David Beckham, and his newly formed production banner Studio 99, which will develop documentaries, TV shows and other formats, and also will undertake commercial work as a creative agency for brand partners.

Victoria Beckham originally found fame with her tenure from 1994-2000 as Posh Spice in the British pop group The Spice Girls, which became the best-selling female group of all time with 85 million records worldwide.

More Biz

  • Victoria BeckhamThe British Fashion Awards, Arrivals,

    Victoria Beckham Signs With WME

    WME has signed global fashion icon Victoria Beckham for representation. Over the past decade, Beckham has become an internationally recognized fashion designer since launching her eponymous label in 2008. She has twice been recognized as Designer Brand of the Year at the prestigious British Fashion Awards, and the label is currently stocked in over 450 [...]

  • Jay ZSomething in the Water Music

    Woodstock 50 Artists to Receive Millions Despite Festival Cancellation

    Even though the eternally troubled Woodstock 50 festival has finally been cancelled, the artists who were scheduled to perform are getting a big payday without ever having to play a note. A rep for the festival confirmed to Variety that every artist on the bill has been paid in full — that’s some 76 artists, [...]

  • Sony/ATV Music Publishing

    Sony/ATV Reveals Major Upgrades to Royalty Payment Systems

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing is improving the way it reports and pays royalties to its songwriters with a series of major upgrades. According to an announcement, over the course of the next year, the company will roll out significant new initiatives that will speed up how quickly songwriter earnings are processed and allow songwriters to get [...]

  • Amazon Studios Oscars Celebration

    Senior Amazon Media Exec Jeff Blackburn to Take Year-Long Sabbatical

    Amazon senior vice president Jeff Blackburn is about to take some time off next year: Blackburn will embark on a one-year sabbatical, he revealed in an email to staff Wednesday. “It’s never easy to find a good time for a break when always scaling so fast, but now feels like the right time for me [...]

  • BH90210: L-R: Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling,

    Fox Tries Out Off-Cycle Shorter Runs for Series Like Revival 'BH90210'

    The new Fox is indeed trying something new.  The now stand-alone broadcaster is shifting its programming strategy and increasingly looking to run shows with shorter orders rather than the traditional 22-episode runs typical of a broadcast series.  According to multiple agency sources, Fox has made it clear that while it is still in the business [...]

  • Locast

    Major Broadcasters Sue TV Streaming Nonprofit Locast

    The four major broadcast networks have filed a lawsuit against Locast, a New York-based nonprofit that streams local broadcast programming over the internet. In their lawsuit, ABC, CBS, NBC Universal and Fox allege that Locast violates their copyrights by retransmitting their programming without permission and compensation, likening it to Aereo, the TV retransmission startup that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad