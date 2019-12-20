×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ViacomCBS Sets $375 Million Deal for 49% Stake in Miramax

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All

ViacomCBS has reached a deal to acquire a 49% stake in Miramax from Qatar-based owner BeIN Media Group for a total of $375 million.

The deal calls for ViacomCBS to pay $150 million in cash up front, plus a commitment to invest $45 million a year for five years to fund new film and TV projects and working capital.

Miramax is a renowned global studio, responsible for some of the most iconic films of the last three decades, including ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Good Will Hunting,’ ‘Kill Bill’ and more,” said Bob Bakish, president-CEO of ViacomCBS. “This partnership with beIN will be a unique opportunity to gain access to a valuable library, deepening our already substantial pool of IP at a time when demand for premium content is only accelerating. We look forward to working closely with the Miramax management team as we explore new ways to deliver its titles across a variety of platforms and create new, compelling projects.”

BeIN Media Group chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the sale is not a retrenchment from Hollywood but a reinforcement of the company’s desire to grow its entertainment operations. BeIN Media assets began as the sports arm of Al Jazeera but the company is now a separate entity. BeIN Media acquired Miramax from private equity owners in 2016.

This represents a major investment in and endorsement of our thriving Miramax business, which has grown in value under BeIN Media Group’s ownership and has a fantastic future ahead with major new movies and unexploited premium dramas,” Al-Khelaifi said. “We are thrilled to partner with ViacomCBS and Paramount to explore further opportunities around Miramax’s iconic IP, and also at Group level; while substantially increasing the scale of our entertainment business. This deal further underlines beIN’s ambitions on the global stage – we are very proud to have established ourselves as one of the leading groups in sport, entertainment and media.”

The partners said BeIN Media intends to retain the remaining 51% of Miramax. The studio’s current management team headed by film biz veteran Bill Block will continue to lead the company. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

Moelis & Co. and Skadden Arps represented BeIN Media Group in the sale. Guggenheim Securities and O’Melveny & Myers represented ViacomCBS.

More to come

(Pictured: “Pulp Fiction”)

More Film

  • ViacomCBS Sets $375 Million Deal for

    ViacomCBS Closes $375 Million Deal for 49% Stake in Miramax

    ViacomCBS has reached a deal to acquire a 49% stake in Miramax from Qatar-based owner BeIN Media Group for a total of $375 million. The deal calls for ViacomCBS to pay $150 million in cash up front, plus a commitment to invest $45 million a year for five years to fund new film and TV [...]

  • Cynthia Erivo at The Hollywood Foreign

    Cynthia Erivo Honored With Breakthrough Performance Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

    The Palm Springs Film Festival will present Cynthia Erivo with the breakthrough performance award at its annual film awards gala on Jan. 2 for her leading role in “Harriet.” “Harriet” tells the remarkable tale of Harriet Tubman’s transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Erivo’s performance in the slave drama as Tubman has already garnered [...]

  • Irishman Netflix

    Crowded Field Marks Below the Line Kudos Races

    With less than eight weeks to go before the Academy Awards, it’s a scramble to the finish line for the artisans who create the looks, sounds and visual effects of this year’s awards contenders. This year, these craftspeople used visual-effects technology in surprising ways. VFX artists turned back time for Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Claudine Auger, French Star of James Bond Film 'Thunderball,' Dies at 78

    French actor Claudine Auger, who broke through internationally with her part opposite Sean Connery in the James Bond film “Thunderball,” has died. She was 78. Auger’s talent agency Art Time announced the news and said she had died in Paris. Auger started her acting career with a small part in the 1958 film “Christine,” in [...]

  • NENT Group and NBCUniversal Sign Content

    NENT Group and NBCUniversal Sign Content Partnership for Kids, Family Programming

    Following NENT Group and NBCUniversal’s long-term content partnership signed earlier this year, the two companies have inked a first-window deal for kids and family programming. Under the agreement, NENT Group will distribute NBCUniversal’s kids series and family content and DreamWorks Animation film catalogue on Viaplay streaming service and Viasat pay-TV channels. As part of the [...]

  • Rey (Daisy Ridley) n STAR WARS:

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Flops in China on Friday Debut

    UPDATED: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is expected to be the biggest film of the weekend globally, with an estimated opening weekend of $170 million to $200 million in North America alone. But in China, it’s on course to be the weakest-performing installment of the new batch of “Star Wars” films. On Friday, in [...]

  • Scream 4 Movie

    ViacomCBS Nears Deal for Minority Stake in Miramax (EXCLUSIVE)

    ViacomCBS is close to a deal to buy a minority stake in Miramax, according to two individuals with knowledge of the talks. The pact could be finalized as early as Friday. The investment is said to be in the neighborhood of $100 million. As part of the arrangement, ViacomCBS will have the right to distribute [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad