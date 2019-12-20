ViacomCBS Sets $375 Million Deal for 49% Stake in Miramax

ViacomCBS has reached a deal to acquire a 49% stake in Miramax from Qatar-based owner BeIN Media Group for a total of $375 million.

The deal calls for ViacomCBS to pay $150 million in cash up front, plus a commitment to invest $45 million a year for five years to fund new film and TV projects and working capital.

“Miramax is a renowned global studio, responsible for some of the most iconic films of the last three decades, including ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Good Will Hunting,’ ‘Kill Bill’ and more,” said Bob Bakish, president-CEO of ViacomCBS. “This partnership with beIN will be a unique opportunity to gain access to a valuable library, deepening our already substantial pool of IP at a time when demand for premium content is only accelerating. We look forward to working closely with the Miramax management team as we explore new ways to deliver its titles across a variety of platforms and create new, compelling projects.”

BeIN Media Group chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the sale is not a retrenchment from Hollywood but a reinforcement of the company’s desire to grow its entertainment operations. BeIN Media assets began as the sports arm of Al Jazeera but the company is now a separate entity. BeIN Media acquired Miramax from private equity owners in 2016.

“This represents a major investment in and endorsement of our thriving Miramax business, which has grown in value under BeIN Media Group’s ownership and has a fantastic future ahead with major new movies and unexploited premium dramas,” Al-Khelaifi said. “We are thrilled to partner with ViacomCBS and Paramount to explore further opportunities around Miramax’s iconic IP, and also at Group level; while substantially increasing the scale of our entertainment business. This deal further underlines beIN’s ambitions on the global stage – we are very proud to have established ourselves as one of the leading groups in sport, entertainment and media.”

The partners said BeIN Media intends to retain the remaining 51% of Miramax. The studio’s current management team headed by film biz veteran Bill Block will continue to lead the company. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

Moelis & Co. and Skadden Arps represented BeIN Media Group in the sale. Guggenheim Securities and O’Melveny & Myers represented ViacomCBS.

