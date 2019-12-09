ViacomCBS Will Explore Sale of Black Rock CBS Headquarters

ViacomCBS will explore the sale of the famous Black Rock building, which has served as the headquarters of CBS since the mid 1960s.

Bob Bakish, CEO of the company, which was created last week from the merger of CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc., said the newly combined entertainment conglomerate would explore the sale of sundry real-estate holdings and potentially use those proceeds to buy back company stock. As part of that effort, Bakish said, ViacomCBS would look to sell the Black Rock building, perched on Avenue of the Americas and West 52nd Street in New York.

Bakish said the new company viewed some of its real-estate holdings as “non-core.”

The building, designed by Eero Saarien, an architect known for his futuristic style, opened in 1965, and Frank Stanton, the legendary CBS president, was intimately involved in its plans.

More to come…