ViacomCBS Sets HR and Inclusion Chiefs

Variety Staff

Viacom HQ LA
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety

ViacomCBS has named corporate heads of HR and inclusion as the companies prepare for the merger that is set to close early next month.

The soon-to-combine Viacom and CBS have tapped Nielsen alum Nancy Phillips to serve as exec VP and chief people officer. Viacom alum Marva Smalls will serve as global head of inclusion, a role she holds now for Viacom.

Alex Berkett will be senior VP of corporate development and strategy. He’s been in that role for Viacom since 2015. Jose Tolosa will continue in his role as chief transformation officer. He’s been with Viacom for 12 years and was named chief transformation officer in 2017.

“With today’s appointments, we now have in place the entire senior management team for ViacomCBS, ensuring we will hit the ground running when the transaction closes in just a few weeks,” said Bob Bakish, incoming ViacomCBS CEO. “Working together, these leaders will help us realize the full potential of our considerable assets and competitive strengths.”

Phillips previously headed HR for Hewlett Packard, Broadcom and financial services firm Fifth Third Bancorp. Earlier in her career, she worked in HR for General Electric.

