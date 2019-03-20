×
Viacom Stock Takes Hit Amid DirecTV Battle

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Viacom HQ LA
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety

Viacom shares have taken a hit in trading Wednesday, a day after the company went public with its brewing battle over a new carriage agreement with AT&T’s DirecTV.

Viacom shares were down more than 5% by midday, dropping to $26.05. On Tuesday afternoon, Viacom began warning viewers that its channels may go dark as of Friday night on DirecTV as the existing carriage deal expires. The company also issued an aggressive statement accusing AT&T of price gouging consumers and favoring its own channels in distribution agreements.

AT&T shares were basically flat at $30.58.

More to come

