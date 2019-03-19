Viacom Goes to War With AT&T Over DirecTV Carriage Deal

Viacom has declared war against AT&T, blasting the telco giant on several fronts as the companies wrestle over a carriage renewal deal that is vital to Viacom’s long-term financial health.

As of today, Viacom has begun running crawls and promo spots on its channels warning viewers that Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, MTV and other channels could go dark on AT&T’s DirecTV as of midnight ET on Friday, when the current contract expires.

A Viacom spokesman accused AT&T of everything from price gouging to discriminating against “diverse audiences” with the channel selections in its latest packages of skinny bundles for the DirecTV Now and Watch TV streaming platforms.

“Unfortunately, AT&T is abusing its new market position by favoring its own content – which significantly underperforms Viacom’s – to stifle competition,” a Viacom spokesman said. “AT&T-DirecTV’s behavior is also consistent with a recent pattern of gouging their customers by charging them higher prices for an inferior product with fewer channels. Especially troubling, AT&T-DirecTV is marginalizing diverse audiences in its new DTV packages and threatening to do the same with their existing products.”

DirecTV could not immediately be reached for comment. Carriage battles between programmers and traditional MVPD distributors have ratcheted in recent years as the pay-TV marketplace has grappled with cord cutting and a flood of low-cost competitors.

The Viacom-DirecTV battle has the makings of a clash of media titans because both companies are under pressure to cut an advantageous deal.

Viacom needs to have its two dozen cablers carried by the nation’s largest MVPD, with about 25 million domestic subscribers. Viacom also needs to make sure that the rates DirecTV pays for its channels aren’t severely reduced. If so, Viacom would take a big revenue hit and it would have a domino effect with other large distributors that have favored-nations provisions in deals with Viacom that would allow them to also cut fees paid to Viacom.

AT&T, on the other hand, is shouldering a heavy debt load and a shrinking domestic subscriber base for DirecTV. Growth at AT&T’s DirecTV Now and Watch TV skinny bundle streaming services has also slowed significantly as AT&T disclosed in its first quarter earnings. AT&T has let it be known that it will take a hard line with programmers in carriage deals given the state of DirecTV’s subscriber base.

“We’ve had very good success so far getting to a rationalization of those content costs,” AT&T chairman-CEO Randall Stephenson said in January. “We think this is an equation we can balance…We’ve got to get the content costs in line with what the customer is willing to pay.”