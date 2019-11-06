×
A+E Networks Launches ‘Thank Our Veterans’ PSA Campaign

By
Variety Staff

Bob Woodruff speaksVariety's 2nd Annual Salute to Service, Inside, New York, USA - 12 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Variety/Shutterstock

As Veterans Day approaches, A+E Networks has enlisted boldface names to participate in the new “Thank Our Veterans” PSA campaign to run across its portfolio of cable and digital assets.

Kevin Bacon, Simone Biles, Ciara, Terry Crews, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson, Toby Keith, Matthew McConaughey, Olivia Munn, Colin Powell, Andy Samberg, Tom Selleck and Russell Wilson are among the celebrities who will be featured in a series of 30-second spots that will salute the contributions of the nation’s military veterans and point viewers to the Veterans.com website. The rollout coincides with the observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

A+E Networks is proud to bring together such an incredible and esteemed collection of well-known and respected voices from across sports, entertainment and the military to help honor our veterans,” said Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks. “We hold a deep respect for our military – heroes who fought to preserve the values we all hold dear – and strive to support them today and every day through our ongoing commitment to ensure their stories are told.”

The PSA campaign is part of a broader long-term initiative at A+E Networks to support veterans through charitable efforts and programming on its flagship cablers History, A&E Network and Lifetime. History is the host and sponsor of Variety’s annual “Salute to Service” luncheon, set for today in New York, to celebrate notable accomplishments by veterans and military service organizations.

Starting Nov. 9, History will launch the “Hero on History” block to air 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays featuring military-themed programming from the cabler’s vast library. A&E Network will cue up special short-form “Biography” segments highlighting notable veterans such as Adam Driver and Ice-T to air around the holiday.

The A+E group has also featured other custom promotions focused on veterans. Lionsgate has set up custom promotions in the form of two-minute spots on the making of the Roland Emmerich film “Midway,” which opens Nov. 9.

USAA will sponsor the “Mission to Honor” short-form series on History. On Lifetime, USAA will celebrate female veterans through custom vignettes in connection with the Association of National Advertisers’ SeeHer campaign.

Quicken Loans is sponsoring custom spots focused on addressing chronic homelessness among veterans.

(Pictured: ABC News’ Bob Woodruff speaks at the “Salute to Service” event in 2018)

