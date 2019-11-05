×

Variety and Spotify to Honor Blair Rich at Inaugural Marketing Visionaries Breakfast

Variety Staff

Blair Rich, Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson"Motherless Brooklyn" Closing Night NYFF Premiere and Party Co-hosted by Vanity Fair and Sponsored By Richard Mille, New York, USA - 11 Oct 2019
Variety and Spotify will honor Warner Bros. Picture Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment president of worldwide marketing Blair Rich at the inaugural Marketing Visionaries breakfast Nov. 6 in West Hollywood.

Variety is recognizing Rich’s extensive accomplishments in film marketing, where she has led teams to connect with audiences across growing new platforms. Rich will participate in a keynote conversation with Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller.

“Variety is excited to partner with Spotify on our inaugural Visionaries Breakfast, honoring excellence in the entertainment digital marketing community,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, chief revenue officer and group publisher, Variety. “We understand how critical and complex it is to reach today’s divided audiences. We are happy to single out these executives for their exceptional achievement in multi-platform marketing.”

“At Spotify, culture is part of our DNA. We are not only helping to shape culture by bringing music and podcasts to hundreds of millions of fans, but we understand how people listen and how that reflects what’s happening in the world around us,” said Danielle Lee, vice president and global head of partner solutions at Spotify. “We are thrilled to partner with Variety to honor the visionaries in the entertainment industry and the marketers who are finding new ways to bring their art to the world by inspiring imagination and pushing culture forward.”

The entertainment digital marketers profiled in Variety’s Marketing Visionary Impact List, presented by Spotify, will also attend. Megan Wahtera, SVP Marketing & Content, Fox Entertainment; Danielle Giserman VP, Digital Marketing, Focus Features; Yvonne Abt, VP, Media and Data Strategy; Tamar Teifeld, SVP Digital Marketing, Paramount Pictures; and Khartoon Weiss, Global Head of Verticals, Spotify will participate in a panel discussion, Rising Female Voices in Digital Marketing.

