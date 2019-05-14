Variety Nominated for 48 SoCal Journalism Awards

×
Variety has been nominated for 48 SoCal Journalism Awards, including a print journalist of the year nomination for executive editor, film & media Brent Lang and entertainment journalist of the year bids for chief film critic Owen Gleiberman and features editor Chris Willman.

Variety‘s art department, headed up by creative director Robert Festino and photo director Jennifer Dorn, picked up seven nominations, including two for Variety‘s Lady Gaga cover story and two for its Power of Women issue.

Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller was nominated for her profile of Cate Blanchett on the eve of last year’s Cannes Film Festival, where the actress served as jury president.

Variety.com, led by editor Stuart Oldham, is nominated for website, traditional news organization.

Of individual staff members, Willman picked up five nominations. In addition to his entertainment journalist nom, Willman scored nominations for humor/satire writing, theater/performing arts reviews, gender/LGBTQ reporting and feature writing. Lang and Gleiberman followed with four nominations each.

Three of Variety‘s podcasts picked up nominations: “Stagecraft With Gordon Cox,” “PopPolitics With Variety‘s Ted Johnson” and “Strictly Business,” featuring business editor Cynthia Littleton and co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein.

American InJustice, Variety‘s collaboration with sister publication Rolling Stone, picked up two nominations for activism journalism and national political/government reporting.

Variety‘s Trans Hollywood roundtable picked up a bid for best use of social media to enhance and/or cover a story by a group for social media editor Meg Zukin, Variety.com deputy editor Meredith Woerner, New York bureau chief Ramin Setoodeh and news editor Alex Stedman.

“I can’t express how proud I am of our extraordinary writers, editors and our creative team,” said Eller. “And I’m very grateful to the L.A. Press Club for recognizing our hard work.”

Other Variety staff picking up nominations are executive vice president, content executive editor Steven Gaydos; senior vice president Tim Gray; senior Silicon Valley correspondent Janko Roettgers; senior film writer Matt Donnelly; senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister; features editor Diane Garrett; features editor Malina Saval; senior TV editor Brian Steinberg; senior music editor Jem Aswad; deputy awards & features editor Jenelle Riley; chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario and executive editor, music, Shirley Halperin.

The 61st Southern California Journalism Awards dinner will be held on Sunday, June 30, at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel. The ceremony will also honor CBS2/KCAL9 sports anchor Jim Hill with the Joseph M. Quinn Award for lifetime achievement; CNN senior international correspondent Nima Elbagir with the Daniel Pearl Award for courage and integrity in journalism; actor Henry Winkler with the Bill Rosendahl Public Service Award; and the creative team behind Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” with the President’s Award for impact on media.

