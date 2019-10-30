Variety to Honor ‘SEAL Team,’ Meghan McCain, Norah O’Donnell, Lou Diamond Phillips at Salute to Service Luncheon

Variety has announced the honorees for its third annual Salute to Service luncheon, taking place Nov. 6 in New York City.

Presented by History Channel with the USO as the premier sponsor, the Salute to Service will recognize CBS’ “Seal Team” cast and crew with David Boreanaz set to accept the honor on their behalf, presented by showrunner Mark Owen; Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei; U.S. Congresswoman and military combat veteran Tulsi Gabbard; “The View’s” Meghan McCain; “CBS Evening News” managing editor Norah O’Donnell; veterans advocate and actor Lou Diamond Phillips; actor Donnie Wahlberg with “Blue Bloods” showrunner Kevin Wade presenting the honor; and Olympic gold medalist Shaun White.

Retired Army general George W. Casey Jr., the chairman of the USO Board of Governors and 36th chief staff of the U.S. Army, will give opening remarks. CBS News chief investigative & senior national correspondent Jim Axelrod will host the luncheon.

“We are thrilled to announce the honorees for our third annual Salute to Service event whose support for our nation’s heroes is important and admirable. It is more critical than ever to recognize our troops and those who champion veterans causes and issues and to honor all in service to our country,” said PMC vice chairman Gerry Byrne. Byrne is a United Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and works across all of PMC’s platforms to support veterans’ initiatives.

“For over 25 years, History has been committed to honoring and supporting veterans and military families, and highlighting their stories of bravery and valor,” said Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Studios and A+E Networks Portfolio Group. “We are proud to join with Variety to celebrate the contributions of our servicemen and women. We salute their service and thank them, not just on Veterans Day, but every day.”