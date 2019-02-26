×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Variety and Rolling Stone Collaborate for ‘American (In)Justice’ Special Print Supplement

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Van Jones and Kim Kardashian West at Variety and Rolling Stone's Criminal Justice Summit at the Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood on November 14, 2018.Variety Criminal Justice Reform Summit, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutters

On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Variety and Rolling Stone will publish a special print supplement for “American (In)Justice,” taking a hard look at the criminal justice system in America.

Nearly 30 stories from voices including Ava DuVernay, Roger Ross Williams, Common, Sarah Koenig, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) will be featured in the magazine. The diverse viewpoints will take a look at the roots of the country’s criminal justice issues and offer solutions.

“For Variety, it’s a chance to help set the record straight. The entertainment industry bears much of the responsibility for the public’s perception of how the U.S. criminal justice system works,” said Tim Gray, Variety’s senior vice president and an editor of the “American (In)Justice” content. “Depictions in movies, TV and music can draw attention to the system’s urgent problems but they’re not always very accurate or helpful. Hopefully this package of stories will encourage storytellers to re-examine the system and to create more enlightening and accurate works.”

Photos from the Criminal Justice Reform Summit, held in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, 2018, will also be featured in the collection. Speakers at the event included Van Jones, Kim Kardashian-West, and Meek Mill.

The summit, print publication, and website were initiated by Jay Penske of Penske Media, owner of Variety and Rolling Stone, and activist Daniel Loeb of Third Point.

The articles can be viewed online here.

(Pictured: Van Jones and Kim Kardashian-West at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit.)

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Biz

  • Van Jones and Kim Kardashian West

    Variety and Rolling Stone Collaborate for 'American (In)Justice' Special Print Supplement

    On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Variety and Rolling Stone will publish a special print supplement for “American (In)Justice,” taking a hard look at the criminal justice system in America. Nearly 30 stories from voices including Ava DuVernay, Roger Ross Williams, Common, Sarah Koenig, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) will be featured in the magazine. The diverse [...]

  • Chris Fenton

    Chris Fenton Files $30 Million Suit Against DMG Entertainment

    Chris Fenton, the former head of DMG Entertainment’s motion picture group, has filed a $30 million suit against the company, accusing the founders of cutting him out of wealth generated by an IPO and then running the company into the ground. Fenton left the company in February 2018, after helping to position it as a [...]

  • Recording Academy CMO Evan Greene Stepping

    Recording Academy CMO Evan Greene Stepping Down

    Evan Greene, chief marketing officer at the Recording Academy since 2003, will be stepping down from his post to “partner on the launch of a new boutique marketing consultancy focusing on the intersection of music, sports and entertainment,” according to an announcement, which says details about his new venture will be forthcoming. Greene established the [...]

  • Here’s How Much Money 10 Artists

    Here’s How Much Money 10 Artists Are Owed by PledgeMusic

    For eight years, PledgeMusic was a success story: A direct-to-fan platform where artists worked directly with their audiences to fund their albums, tours and all stripes of merchandise, with fans able to purchase everything from custom guitar picks to private concerts. Yet last June, Variety broke the news that the company is struggling to pay [...]

  • Korea's CJ CGV Switches Turkey CEOs

    Korea's CJ CGV Switches Turkey CEOs as It Battles With Local Industry

    Yeun Seung-ro has been appointed as CEO of CGV Mars Entertainment, the Korean-owned company that operates Turkey’s largest cinema chain. He replaces Kwak Dong Won, another veteran of the CJ-CGV group. The change of personnel may reflect two ongoing battles within the Turkish film industry. CJ-CGV, which bought Mars for some $650 million in 2016. [...]

  • China Video Streaming Giant iQIYI Loses

    Chinese Video Giant iQIYI Loses $1.3 Billion in 2018

    Chinese video streaming firm iQIYI lost over $1.3 billion in 2018, as revenues and subscriber numbers ballooned. The deepening losses reflected ever higher spending on original content production. Announcing its first full-year financials since a March IPO that launched it onto the NASDAQ, iQIYI said that it lost $1.3 billion (RMB9.1 billion) last compared with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad