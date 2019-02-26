Variety and Rolling Stone Collaborate for ‘American (In)Justice’ Special Print Supplement

On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Variety and Rolling Stone will publish a special print supplement for “American (In)Justice,” taking a hard look at the criminal justice system in America.

Nearly 30 stories from voices including Ava DuVernay, Roger Ross Williams, Common, Sarah Koenig, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) will be featured in the magazine. The diverse viewpoints will take a look at the roots of the country’s criminal justice issues and offer solutions.

“For Variety, it’s a chance to help set the record straight. The entertainment industry bears much of the responsibility for the public’s perception of how the U.S. criminal justice system works,” said Tim Gray, Variety’s senior vice president and an editor of the “American (In)Justice” content. “Depictions in movies, TV and music can draw attention to the system’s urgent problems but they’re not always very accurate or helpful. Hopefully this package of stories will encourage storytellers to re-examine the system and to create more enlightening and accurate works.”

Photos from the Criminal Justice Reform Summit, held in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, 2018, will also be featured in the collection. Speakers at the event included Van Jones, Kim Kardashian-West, and Meek Mill.

The summit, print publication, and website were initiated by Jay Penske of Penske Media, owner of Variety and Rolling Stone, and activist Daniel Loeb of Third Point.

The articles can be viewed online here.

(Pictured: Van Jones and Kim Kardashian-West at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit.)