Bette Midler, Gigi Hadid, Taraji P. Henson, Kacey Musgraves, Christiane Amanpour to Be Honored at Variety’s Power of Women: NY

Variety has announced the honorees for the sixth annual Power of Women luncheon, which celebrates some of Hollywood’s most philanthropic women. The event, presented by Lifetime, will take place on April 5 at Cipriani Midtown in New York.

The honorees are CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour (Committee to Protect Journalists); supermodel Gigi Hadid (Unicef); Golden Globe-winning actress and star of the upcoming “Best of Enemies” Taraji P. Henson (The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation); Grammy, Emmy, and Tony-winning Broadway icon Bette Midler (New York Restoration Project); and Grammy-winning country music star Kacey Musgraves (The Grammy Museum). Comedian Michelle Wolf will host the event.

“Women continue to use the power of their voices to speak out about injustices of all kinds — and they are finally being heard,” said Claudia Eller, co-editor-in-chief of Variety. “Our honorees this year have used their influence and platforms to push for change and passionately advocate for others. We hope their work and dedication to social causes encourages future generations to do the same.”

“There have been seismic shifts in both the perception and reality of gender parity and economic equality for women. Variety‘s Power of Women: New York event has been a part of raising the profile of the entertainment industry leaders driving this positive change,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety group publisher and chief revenue officer. “We are proud of the role our event plays in giving women a platform to raise awareness for critical issues facing our community and beyond. We are fortunate to once again partner with Paul Buccieri and his amazing team at Lifetime. Now celebrating its 35th anniversary, Lifetime continues to uplift, inspire and impact women through its programming.”

Premier sponsors for the event include Icelandic Glacial, iHeartMedia, and SheaMoisture. SheaMoisture will present the Community Commerce Impact Award to a soon-to-be revealed recipient.

Each of the honorees will appear on the front cover of the New York Women’s Issue on April 2 in Los Angeles and on April 3 in New York.