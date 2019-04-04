Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag: Sneak Peak

While the big prizes go to charity, the guests at Variety’s Power of Women New York on April 5 will not be going home empty handed. Each guest will receive a Gondola XL tote provided by Lug including gifts in entertainment, beauty, health, fashion, and more.
Missed your chance to attend? We’re offering one lucky person a chance to take home one of these gift bags for themselves. For a chance to win, enter Variety’s giveaway here. Contest closes on Thursday, April 11.
Scroll down to check out what’s included in Variety’s most coveted gift bag yet.
Everything will be presented in this durable, nylon-trim bag from Lug. A tote for your every stop. Lug’s Gondola XL Tote is the perfect bag to carry on to your next destination or to become your next “every day carry.”
You don’t need a glam team for your best look. From Huda Beauty’s luscious lashes to beGlammed’s team of professional artists right to your door, we can all look red carpet ready with this year’s beauty haul.
Here’s what’s in the bag:
- Beautycounter – Brilliant Brow Gel
- beGlammed – $30 Gift Card
- ColourPop Cosmetics – Crush on You Palette
- Deck of Scarlet – Liquid Matte (Assorted Shades)
- e.l.f Cosmetics – Pointed Foundation Brush
- Huda Beauty – Classic Lash
- Huda Beauty – Demi Matte Lipstick
- Huda Beauty – Obsessions Palette Gemstone
- ILIA – Multi-Stick
- JUNO & Co. – Microfiber Velvet Sponge
- Kat Von D Beauty – Cake Pencil Eyeliner
- Lise Watier – Dramatique Intense So Lux Volume Mascara
- M∙A∙C Cosmetics – Lipstick Bullet
- Nomad Cosmetics – Eyeshadow
- Rosebud Perfume Company, Inc. – Rosebud Salve Tube and Smith’s Menthol and Eucalyptus Tube
- Shiseido – Lipsticks (Assorted Shades)
- Sigma Beauty – E52 SOFT FOCUS SHADER
Whether you’re lounging in your ALALA athleisure, reading the newest title from HarperCollins or sending your Bell’INVITO note to a friend, celebrate self-care with some of our favorite brands.
- ALALA Style – Discount Card, Leggings and Sports Bra
- Bell’INVITO – Luxury stationery
- Bombas – Women’s Socks
- Commodity – Leather Candle
- Dr. Bronner’s – Peppermint Organic Hand Sanitizer
- EO Products – Everyone Foaming Hand Soaps
- Fourth Ray Beauty – Rose Quartz Roller
- Happy Plugs – Wired In-Ear Headphones
- HarperCollins – Various Titles
- Hello Products – Toothbrush and Whitening Toothpaste
- MantraBand – Mantra Bracelets
- Paper Source – HERstory Journal
- PopSockets – Assorted PopSockets
- Rifle Paper Co. – Assorted Calendars
- Thread Wallets – Lanyards
- Young Living – Roll On Oils
This spring we’re staying calm, cool, and curled. Vernon Francois Curl Moisture Spray? Check. Obaji Medical Pro-C Suncare with SPF 30? Of course. Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater? Wouldn’t leave the house without it.
- Ellis Brooklyn – ADVENTURE A Fragrance Layering Set
- HASK – Dry Shampoo
- Karité – Shea Butter Hydrating Lotion
- Mario Badescu – Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
- MicrodermaMitt – Exfoliating Face Mitt / New Make Up Remover
- NatureLab. TOKYO – Oil Mist and Shampoo + Conditioner Packets
- Nick Chavez Beverly Hills – Flocker Extra Hold Hairspray
- Obagi Medical – Pro-C Suncare
- Rahua – Shower Gel
- scünci – Sincerely Jules by Scünci Satin & Printed Scrunchies
- SheaMoisture – Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Protein Power Treatment
- VERNON FRANÇOIS – Curl Moisture Spray
If you’re need of a little pick me up, this is a good place to start. Youth to the People is sharing its super popular Superfood Moisture Mask with Spirulina and Microalgae, then relax in the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, and be on your way with just a drop of ELEMIS, Peptide Cream-Oil. Trust us, you won’t be sorry.
- Absolute New York – Premium Make-Up Cleansing Tissues
- Boscia – Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask
- CLĒ Cosmetics – Lifting Mists
- ELEMIS – Peptide Cream-Oil
- Fourth Ray Beauty – Take Me With You Travel Kit
- Indeed Laboratories – Radiance Booster
- Patchology – Clean AF Refreshing Facial Wipes
- Paula’s Choice – 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
- Rodial – Dragons Blood Lip Masks
- skyn ICELAND – Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
- Youth to the People – Superfood Moisture Mask with Spirulina and Microalgae
Contest opens April 4 at 7:00am (PST) and ends April 11 at 7:00am (PST). For official rules and regulations, click here.