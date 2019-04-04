Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag: Sneak Peak

While the big prizes go to charity, the guests at Variety’s Power of Women New York on April 5 will not be going home empty handed. Each guest will receive a Gondola XL tote provided by Lug including gifts in entertainment, beauty, health, fashion, and more.

Missed your chance to attend? We’re offering one lucky person a chance to take home one of these gift bags for themselves. For a chance to win, enter Variety’s giveaway here. Contest closes on Thursday, April 11.

Scroll down to check out what’s included in Variety’s most coveted gift bag yet.

Everything will be presented in this durable, nylon-trim bag from Lug. A tote for your every stop. Lug’s Gondola XL Tote is the perfect bag to carry on to your next destination or to become your next “every day carry.”

You don’t need a glam team for your best look. From Huda Beauty’s luscious lashes to beGlammed’s team of professional artists right to your door, we can all look red carpet ready with this year’s beauty haul.

Here’s what’s in the bag:

Whether you’re lounging in your ALALA athleisure, reading the newest title from HarperCollins or sending your Bell’INVITO note to a friend, celebrate self-care with some of our favorite brands.

This spring we’re staying calm, cool, and curled. Vernon Francois Curl Moisture Spray? Check. Obaji Medical Pro-C Suncare with SPF 30? Of course. Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater? Wouldn’t leave the house without it.

If you’re need of a little pick me up, this is a good place to start. Youth to the People is sharing its super popular Superfood Moisture Mask with Spirulina and Microalgae, then relax in the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, and be on your way with just a drop of ELEMIS, Peptide Cream-Oil. Trust us, you won’t be sorry.

Contest opens April 4 at 7:00am (PST) and ends April 11 at 7:00am (PST). For official rules and regulations, click here.