Variety Nominated For 70 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

Variety has been nominated for 70 National Arts and Entertainment Journalist Awards from the Los Angeles Press Club and received more nominations than any other entertainment print or online publication.

“I want to thank the L.A. Press Club for recognizing the hard work of our editorial team with a record 70 nominations,” says Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller. “I am extraordinarily proud of all of our writers, editors and artists for continuing to make Variety the gold standard of entertainment news journalism.”

Variety‘s “Trans Hollywood” issue was nominated for entertainment publication as was Variety’s collaboration with sister publication Rolling Stone, “American (In)Justice.”

Executive editor for film and media Brent Lang and features editor Chris Willman were each nominated for print journalist of the year while chief film critic Owen Gleiberman received a nomination for online journalist of the year.

Variety’s art department, led by creative director Robert Festino and photo director Jennifer Dorn, earned six nominations, including two for cover art nominations: one for the “Leslie Moonves Cover” and the other for the “Bill Hader Cover.”

Variety.com, led by editor Stuart Oldham, is nominated for the entertainment website.

Of individual staff members, Willman received the most nominations with seven total. He picked up six additional bids, earning nominations for theater/performing arts critic; celebrity feature, music/arts/culture, for his story on Brandi Carlile; soft news for his story on an auction of Disneyland memorabilia; online celebrity news for his article about Taylor Swift’s label switch; personality profile, music/art/culture, for his profile of Ronee Blakeley; and commentary analysis/trend, performing arts/culture, for his piece on UnCabaret turning 25.

Lang picked up four additional nominations for his stories on former Fox chief Stacey Snider and the Broadway version of “To Kill a Mockingbird as well as stories he worked on with colleagues Matt Donnelly and Cynthia Littleton.

In addition to his nomination for online journalist of the year, Gleiberman picked up nominations for film criticism, obituary/in appreciation and online film commentary.

Variety’s staff publication “How America’s Biggest Theater Chains Are Exploiting Their Janitors” received a multimedia package nomination.

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors,” Variety’s series with PBS SoCal, also received a nomination for documentary or special program feature.

Other Variety staff picking up nominations are executive editor, TV, Daniel Holloway; chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario; TV critic Caroline Famke; senior vice president Tim Gray; business editor Cynthia Littleton; senior TV editor Brian Steinberg; senior film writer Matt Donnelly; executive editor, music Shirley Halperin; senior media writer Gene Maddaus; New York bureau chief Ramin Setoodeh; online news editor Rebecca Rubin; online deputy editor Meredith Woerner, senior music editor Jem Aswad; senior editor, TV awards, Michael Schneider; features editor Diane Garrett; executive vice president, content, and executive editor Steven Gaydos; features editor Malina Saval; freelancer Zoe Hewitt; social media editor Meg Zukin; deputy awards and features editor Jenelle Riley; senior music editor Jem Aswad; legit editor Gordon Cox; senior film awards, events and lifestyle editor Marc Malkin; video production head Preston Northrop; videographer Nicholas Stango and videographer James Aitken.