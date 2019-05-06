Variety Wins Five Maggie Awards for Lady Gaga Issue

Variety took home five trophies, including overall magazine/trade at the 67th annual Maggie Awards, presented by B2B Media Company on Friday.

All of Variety’s Maggies were tied to its Nov. 13, 2018, issue featuring Lady Gaga. Variety’s other awards were for special interest/trade, feature article (tied with Massage & Bodywork Magazine), editorial layout and cover, all for trade magazines with more than 50,000 circulation.

“I am so thrilled and honored that our organization has won five Maggie Awards — which is a huge testament to the amazing work that’s being produced by our editorial and art teams,” says Claudia Eller, Variety editor-in-chief. “A big thank you to all of the judges.”

The Maggie Awards ceremony was held at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Los Angeles, and honored brands from around the U.S. and throughout the world for excellence in editorial, design, layout and impact.

“These 51 winners all represent the best in publishing and digital media across consumer, trade, student and digital media. They are creative, thought-provoking and produce truthful, objective and reliable media for millions of readers,” Maggie Awards chair Catherine Upton said.

Accolades went to 51 brands. Notable winners include Desert Companion for overall magazine/consumer, Focus Magazine for print publication/student and VegNews Magazine for web publication/trade & consumer.

Here is a list of the winners: