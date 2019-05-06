Variety Wins Five Maggie Awards for Lady Gaga Issue

Variety took home five trophies, including overall magazine/trade at the 67th annual Maggie Awards, presented by B2B Media Company on Friday.
All of Variety’s Maggies were tied to its Nov. 13, 2018, issue featuring Lady Gaga. Variety’s other awards were for special interest/trade, feature article (tied with Massage & Bodywork Magazine), editorial layout and cover, all for trade magazines with more than 50,000 circulation.
“I am so thrilled and honored that our organization has won five Maggie Awards — which is a huge testament to the amazing work that’s being produced by our editorial and art teams,” says Claudia Eller, Variety editor-in-chief. “A big thank you to all of the judges.”
The Maggie Awards ceremony was held at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Los Angeles, and honored brands from around the U.S. and throughout the world for excellence in editorial, design, layout and impact.
“These 51 winners all represent the best in publishing and digital media across consumer, trade, student and digital media. They are creative, thought-provoking and produce truthful, objective and reliable media for millions of readers,” Maggie Awards chair Catherine Upton said.
Accolades went to 51 brands. Notable winners include Desert Companion for overall magazine/consumer, Focus Magazine for print publication/student and VegNews Magazine for web publication/trade & consumer.
Here is a list of the winners:
|City & Metropolitan/Consumer
|Desert Companion
|Lifestyles & Alternative Lifestyles/Consumer
|Yoga Journal
|Special Interest/Consumer
|SIERRA
|Annual, Semi & Three-Time/ Consumer
|Where Guestbook Los Angeles
|Quarterlies/Consumer
|Aspen Sojourner
|Visitor’s Guides (Circ under 75,000)/Consumer
|Where Guestbook Orange County
|Visitor’s Guides (Circ over 75,000/Consumer
|Visit Seattle Official Visitors’ Guide
|Associations, Non-Profit/ Consumer
|Santa Clara Magazine
|Special Theme Issue/Consumer
|Reason
|Most Improved Publication/Consumer
|California Real Estate
|Best New Publication/Trade & Consumer
|Blue Door Magazine
|Best Feature Article (Circ under 75,000)/Consumer
|Jewish in Seattle
|Best Feature Article (Circ over 75,000)/Consumer
|SIERRA
|Best Series of Articles/Consumer & Trade
|Marin Magazine
|Best How-To Article/ Consumer & Trade
|Massage & Bodywork Magazine
|Best Interview or Profile/ Consumer
|Sactown Magazine
|Best Signed Editorial or Essay/Consumer
|Reason
|Best Regularly Featured Department, Section or Column/Consumer
|Private Clubs
|Best News Story/Consumer & Trade
|Boys’ Life magazine
|Best Editorial Layout /Consumer
|Orange Coast
|Best Single Editorial Illustration/Consumer
|Desert Companion
|Best Single Editorial Photograph/Consumer
|SIERRA
|Best Series of Editorial Photographs/Trade & Consumer
|Wailea Magazine
|Best Cover (Circ under 75,000)/Consumer
|Sactown Magazine
|Best Cover (Circ over 75,000)/Consumer
|VegNews Magazine
|Best Overall Publication Design (Circ under 75,000)/Consumer
|Orange Coast
|Best Overall Publication Design (Circ over 75,000)/Consumer
|Private Clubs
|Non-Paid/Trade
|BUILDINGS magazine
|Special Interest/Trade
|Variety
|Annuals, & One-Time Custom Publications/Trade
|NG911 Guide for Fire Service Leaders
|Associations/Trade
|California Real Estate
|Special Theme Issue/Trade
|EXHIBITOR Magazine
|Best Feature Article (Circ under 50,000)/Trade
|Nutritional Outlook Magazine
|Best Feature Article (Circ over 50,000)/Trade
|Massage & Bodywork Magazine
|Best Feature Article (Circ over 50,000)/Trade
|Variety
|Best Interview or Profile/Trade
|EXHIBITOR Magazine
|Best Signed Editorial or Essay/Trade
|Roast
|Best Regularly Featured Department, Section or Column/Trade
|EXHIBITOR Magazine
|Best Editorial Layout (Circ under 50,000)/Trade
|Emmy
|Best Editorial Layout (Circ over 50,000)/Trade
|Variety
|Best Cover (Circulation under 50,000)/Trade
|ASCP Skin Deep Magazine
|Best Cover (Circ over 50,000)/Trade
|Variety
|Best Overall Publication Design/Trade
|ICG Magazine
|Best Print Publication/Student
|Focus Magazine
|Best Print Article/Student
|The Southwestern College Sun
|Best Print Cover/Student
|Impact Magazine
|Best Web Publication/Trade & Consumer
|VegNews Magazine
|Best Video Channel/Consumer
|Reason
|Best Use of Social Media/Consumer
|Smart Meetings
|Best Overall Magazine/Trade
|Variety
|Best Overall Magazine/Consumer
|Desert Companion