×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Variety Wins Five Maggie Awards for Lady Gaga Issue

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lady Gaga Variety Cover Story
CREDIT: Art Streiber for Variety

Variety took home five trophies, including overall magazine/trade at the 67th annual Maggie Awards, presented by B2B Media Company on Friday.

All of Variety’s Maggies were tied to its Nov. 13, 2018, issue featuring Lady Gaga. Variety’s other awards were for special interest/trade, feature article (tied with Massage & Bodywork Magazine), editorial layout and cover, all for trade magazines with more than 50,000 circulation.

“I am so thrilled and honored that our organization has won five Maggie Awards — which is a huge testament to the amazing work that’s being produced by our editorial and art teams,” says Claudia Eller, Variety editor-in-chief. “A big thank you to all of the judges.”

The Maggie Awards ceremony was held at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Los Angeles, and honored brands from around the U.S. and throughout the world for excellence in editorial, design, layout and impact.

Related

“These 51 winners all represent the best in publishing and digital media across consumer, trade, student and digital media. They are creative, thought-provoking and produce truthful, objective and reliable media for millions of readers,” Maggie Awards chair Catherine Upton said.

Accolades went to 51 brands. Notable winners include Desert Companion for overall magazine/consumer, Focus Magazine for print publication/student and VegNews Magazine for web publication/trade & consumer.

Here is a list of the winners:

City & Metropolitan/Consumer Desert Companion
Lifestyles & Alternative Lifestyles/Consumer Yoga Journal
Special Interest/Consumer SIERRA
Annual, Semi & Three-Time/ Consumer Where Guestbook Los Angeles
Quarterlies/Consumer Aspen Sojourner 
Visitor’s Guides (Circ under 75,000)/Consumer Where Guestbook Orange County
Visitor’s Guides (Circ over 75,000/Consumer Visit Seattle Official Visitors’ Guide
Associations, Non-Profit/ Consumer Santa Clara Magazine
Special Theme Issue/Consumer Reason
Most Improved Publication/Consumer California Real Estate
Best New Publication/Trade & Consumer Blue Door Magazine
Best Feature Article (Circ under 75,000)/Consumer Jewish in Seattle
Best Feature Article (Circ over 75,000)/Consumer SIERRA
Best Series of Articles/Consumer & Trade Marin Magazine
Best How-To Article/ Consumer & Trade Massage & Bodywork Magazine
Best Interview or Profile/ Consumer Sactown Magazine
Best Signed Editorial or Essay/Consumer Reason
Best Regularly Featured Department, Section or Column/Consumer Private Clubs
Best News Story/Consumer & Trade Boys’ Life magazine
Best Editorial Layout /Consumer Orange Coast
Best Single Editorial Illustration/Consumer Desert Companion
Best Single Editorial Photograph/Consumer SIERRA
Best Series of Editorial Photographs/Trade & Consumer Wailea Magazine
Best Cover (Circ under 75,000)/Consumer Sactown Magazine
Best Cover (Circ over 75,000)/Consumer VegNews Magazine
Best Overall Publication Design (Circ under 75,000)/Consumer Orange Coast
Best Overall Publication Design (Circ over 75,000)/Consumer Private Clubs
Non-Paid/Trade BUILDINGS magazine
Special Interest/Trade Variety
Annuals, & One-Time Custom Publications/Trade NG911 Guide for Fire Service Leaders
Associations/Trade California Real Estate
Special Theme Issue/Trade EXHIBITOR Magazine
Best Feature Article (Circ under 50,000)/Trade Nutritional Outlook Magazine
Best Feature Article (Circ over 50,000)/Trade Massage & Bodywork Magazine
Best Feature Article (Circ over 50,000)/Trade Variety
Best Interview or Profile/Trade EXHIBITOR Magazine
Best Signed Editorial or Essay/Trade Roast
Best Regularly Featured Department, Section or Column/Trade EXHIBITOR Magazine
Best Editorial Layout (Circ under 50,000)/Trade Emmy
Best Editorial Layout (Circ over 50,000)/Trade Variety
Best Cover (Circulation under 50,000)/Trade ASCP Skin Deep Magazine
Best Cover (Circ over 50,000)/Trade Variety
Best Overall Publication Design/Trade ICG Magazine
Best Print Publication/Student Focus Magazine
Best Print Article/Student The Southwestern College Sun
Best Print Cover/Student Impact Magazine
Best Web Publication/Trade & Consumer VegNews Magazine
Best Video Channel/Consumer Reason
Best Use of Social Media/Consumer Smart Meetings
Best Overall Magazine/Trade Variety
Best Overall Magazine/Consumer Desert Companion

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Biz

  • Lady Gaga Variety Cover Story

    Variety Wins Five Maggie Awards for Lady Gaga Issue

    Variety took home five trophies, including overall magazine/trade at the 67th annual Maggie Awards, presented by B2B Media Company on Friday. All of Variety’s Maggies were tied to its Nov. 13, 2018, issue featuring Lady Gaga. Variety’s other awards were for special interest/trade, feature article (tied with Massage & Bodywork Magazine), editorial layout and cover, [...]

  • Byron Allen Entertainment Studios

    Byron Allen Expands Into Broadcasting, Buys 4 TV Stations for $165 Million

    Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has struck a deal to buy four small-market TV stations from Bayou City Broadcasting for $165 million. Entertainment Studios announced the Bayou City deal on the heels of Friday’s news that Allen has joined with Sinclair Broadcast Group in the $10.6 billion acquisition of 21 regional sports networks that Disney was [...]

  • PledgeMusic Nearing Bankruptcy, Although Sale Talks

    PledgeMusic Nearing Bankruptcy, Although Sale Talks Continue

    Although an interested buyer continues to circle the troubled direct-to-fan music marketplace PledgeMusic, the company is in pre-administration — the U.K. equivalent of pre-bankruptcy — sources close to the situation confirms to Variety. While the source notes that the company is not yet in administration, it is likely if a buyer does not emerge by [...]

  • The newly married Duke and Duchess

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome New Baby Boy

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child Monday. The Duchess and Duke of Sussex are now parents to a baby boy, according to their official Instagram. The new addition to the royal family will be seventh in line to the throne. View this post on Instagram We are pleased to announce that Their [...]

  • US Capitol

    Creators and Tech Companies: Let’s Fix The DMCA Together (Guest Column)

    Whether it’s two-part harmony or a 100-member orchestra, some of the greatest music happens when people come together. Policymaking works the same way.  Last year, music and tech came together to support the Music Modernization Act (MMA) – a powerful new law that guarantees fair pay for legacy artists on digital radio, boosts royalties for [...]

  • Stranger Things Season 2

    'Stranger Things' Lawsuit Dropped Ahead of Trial Date

    Charlie Kessler has dropped his idea theft lawsuit against Matt and Ross Duffer on the eve of trial, acknowledging the brothers came up with the idea for the Netflix show “Stranger Things” on their own. Kessler had alleged that the Duffer brothers stole his idea for the series after the trio got to talking at [...]

  • Geezer Butler, Kesha. Geezer Butler, left,

    Kesha, Wallis Annenberg Honored at Humane Society Gala

    The Humane Society of the United States honored Kesha with the Voice for the Animals Award, and philanthropist Wallis Annenberg with the Lifetime Achievement Award at its Los Angeles benefit gala on Saturday. Animal rights activists, including Diane Warren, Priscilla Presley, and Leona Lewis, gathered at the Paramount Studios backlot to celebrate the non-profit’s progress [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad