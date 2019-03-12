Variety Nominated for Eight Maggie Awards for Lady Gaga and Trans Hollywood Issues

Variety has received eight nominations for the 67th annual Maggie Awards, seven for the Nov. 13, 2018, Lady Gaga cover issue and one for the Trans Hollywood issue, dated Aug. 7, 2018.

The Maggie Awards honor excellence in the publishing industry across 500 distinct brands. There are a total of 257 finalists this year.

“We are honored to present this year’s finalists representing the best in media across consumer, trade, student and digital media,” said Maggie Awards chair Catherine Upton. “These brands span the USA and are recognized for excellence in editorial, design, layout and impact.”

Variety’s Lady Gaga issue featured an eight-page photo spread and a revealing interview with the singer-actress from the Warner Bros. hit “A Star Is Born” by New York bureau chief Ramin Setoodeh.

The issue is nominated for best cover/trade, best special interest/trade issue, best series of editorial photographs, best editorial layout, best feature article/trade, best interview or profile/trade and best overall publication design/trade for publications with circulations over 50,000. Variety’s art and photo departments are overseen by creative director Robert Festino.

Setoodeh was also one of the main drivers and writers for Variety’s Trans Hollywood issue, which is nominated for special theme issue/trade. The Trans Hollywood issue is also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for overall magazine coverage of LGBTQ issues.

“I am so proud of our amazing, unmatched team of writers, designers and photo editors,” said Variety editor-in chief Claudia Eller. “This recognition of our work by the Maggie Awards is particularly gratifying.”

The Maggie Awards ceremony will be held May 3 at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Los Angeles.