Variety Names Lesley McKenzie Managing Editor

Variety has hired Lesley McKenzie as managing editor to oversee the multi-platform entertainment news organization across print, digital, and video.

McKenzie, who has served as deputy editor of C magazine for the past five years, will begin her new job at Variety’s Los Angeles headquarters on April 8. She will report directly to co-editor-in-chief Claudia Eller, with whom she will work closely in managing the newsroom operations and guiding the editorial team of more than 50 writers and editors in PMC-owned offices in L.A. and New York, and abroad. She will also work in concert with Variety’s art department, headed by creative director Robert Festino and photo director Jennifer Dorn.

McKenzie will supervise Variety’s 48 weekly issues per year, conceptualizing and executing story ideas and packaging content in creative ways. She will be involved in long-range planning of cover stories and themed issues as well as helping assign and deliver breaking stories for Variety.com.

“Lesley comes to this job with exactly the kind of deep experience, management and organizational skills, editorial smarts, and steady demeanor that we need,” says Eller. “I can’t wait for us to get started working together.”

In her role as deputy editor of C, she managed day-to-day operations of the brand’s flagship publication as well C Weddings and C for Men. In addition to booking celebrity covers and covering news, she also helped build the brand voice, oversaw the editorial staff, nurtured an extensive network of freelance writers, and frequently wrote features for each publication.

“At a time when entertainment journalism is changing the landscape and culture of Hollywood and the world, I am looking forward to working with Claudia and the highly respected team at Variety,” says McKenzie. “I’m excited to be part of such a dynamic newsroom and to collaborate on the powerful storytelling and breaking news for which Variety is known.”

McKenzie’s byline has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, and PMC-owned WWD, among other publications. A graduate of Georgetown University and New York University, she has also served as group editor-in-chief of Modern Luxury’s Los Angeles publications and deputy editor at Niche Media.