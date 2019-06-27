×

Variety Announces Launch of Variety China

Variety has announced the launch of Variety China, a new Chinese-language international edition that will feature original as well as syndicated Variety content geared towards a Chinese audience.

Variety has partnered with Woruitai (Beijing) Culture Media Co. Ltd. on the project. The partnership, under license with Penske Media Corporation, will begin with daily digital content on Aug. 1 and monthly print issues beginning Sept. 1. Variety China will create content across a wide range of platforms including digital, social, custom, video, events and print.

“Variety’s exciting partnership with Woruitai Culture Media Co.Ltd. continues our global expansion and offers our premium, world-class editorial and events to a new audience,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety group publisher and chief revenue officer.

Variety China’s new office will be located in ChaoYang District in Beijing, and will feature the Variety logo outside the building. The Variety China editorial team will collaborate closely with Variety’s China bureau chief and Asia bureau chief.

“The Chinese cultural and entertainment industry is currently experiencing many changes and Variety China hopes to bring the best coverage in film, music, TV and lifestyle to the Chinese audience,” says Eason Wu, chief executive officer, Variety China. “I am personally very excited about this collaboration and very proud to be working with the most prestigious brand in the world of entertainment, and we will work together for a better future.”

(Pictured: Eason Wu, CEO; Nuan Zhang, brand g.m.; Stanford Sun, COO)

